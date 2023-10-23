Colts' Darrell Baker Jr.: 'I Don't Agree' With Late Penalties Called in Browns Loss

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Darrell Baker Jr. was confused by several controversial late-game flags during the team's 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

With less than a minute to play, Baker was called for illegal contact, which negated a potential game-sealing fumble recovery by the Colts. He was called for defensive pass interference in the end zone on the next play despite, putting the Browns at the 1-yard line.

Cleveland would ultimately score the go-ahead touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 15 seconds to play.

"I don't agree with the penalties at all," Baker said, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. "When those balls are uncatchable, they usually throw those flags out. Especially when they're initiating the contact with the cornerback. You can put hands on him as long as you're looking for the ball. I'm not impeding their [progress]. I don't know what else I could do better on that."

While fans debated whether or not the ball was catchable enough to warrant a flag, the 25-year-old specifically took exception to the penalty being called in the first place.

"I know [People-Jones] initiated contact with me," he said, per Holder. "And then I saw the ball in the air so if we're both hand fighting, that's all right. And we're both looking for the ball. So, I definitely don't see a reason why it's pass interference."

Baker Jr. entered the game midway through the second quarter after starting cornerback JuJu Brents left the contest due to a quadriceps injury.

The Colts were called for eight penalties totaling 67 yards on Sunday, while the Browns were flagged four times for 20 yards.

Although 39 points allowed isn't great by any means, Indianapolis' defense did an admirable job considering the context of the game. The Colts' offense repeatedly gave the ball away, setting the Browns up with excellent field position time and time again.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew recorded four turnovers on the day, consisting of an interception and three fumbles lost.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen discussed the importance of ball security with reporters following the game.