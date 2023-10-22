X

    Broncos' Kareem Jackson Gets 2nd Ejection of 2023 After Hit on Packers' Luke Musgrave

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 22, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game for a high hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.

    This is Jackson's second ejection of the season. Repeat offenders are subject to additional discipline, inlcuding larger fines and potential suspensions (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero).

    Jackson was previously ejected and fined $19,669 for unnecessary roughness due to a hit on tight end Jordan Thomas during the team's Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders.

