    Patriots' Mac Jones Amazes NFL Fans After Stunning Upset Win vs. Josh Allen, Bills

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 22, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Getty Images

    Fans were impressed with Mac Jones' clutch performance during the New England Patriots' upset win over the Buffalo Bills, securing the victory by the final score of 29-25.

    Jones completed 25 of his 30 pass attempts for 272 yards, including two touchdowns with zero interceptions. It was just the second time all season that the 25-year-old recorded multiple touchdown passes in a game, and the first with zero picks while doing so.

    With New England trailing by three points with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jones helped lead a 75-yard scoring drive to put the Patriots up by four with 12 seconds remaining.

    NFL @NFL

    Gesicki Griddy on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalTightEndsDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalTightEndsDay</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> take the lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh">https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh</a> <a href="https://t.co/KkN4aX6ugG">pic.twitter.com/KkN4aX6ugG</a>

    Henry McKenna @henrycmckenna

    Touchdown Mac Jones.<br><br>After an absolutely brutal season, he finished today with quite the game.<br><br>272 passing yards.<br>2TDs<br><br>And, most important, a (likely) win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a>

    Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

    Mac Jones just led that drive against the Bills. Incredible.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Holy crap Mac Jones.

    Boston Diehards @Boston_Diehards

    Mac Jones deserves this moment

    Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube

    And that's why we called "Money" Mac Jones one of the most clutch players in the game

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    Never mind. Mac Jones game-winning drive. I'm in shock.<br><br>We'll get to talk about the Bills at 4-3 being inconsistent and on the decline, and the Patriots at 2-5 still being alive. <a href="https://t.co/cT47kaqasG">https://t.co/cT47kaqasG</a>

    oliver @pats_oliver

    MAC JONES TODAY <a href="https://t.co/qkCF4bfZY3">pic.twitter.com/qkCF4bfZY3</a>

    Con @DaConstrict

    How Mac Jones is moving after outplaying Josh Allen and beating the bills <a href="https://t.co/UajcDDyunH">pic.twitter.com/UajcDDyunH</a>

    Mike Kadlick @mikekadlick

    What a touch throw there from Mac Jones on 3rd down.<br><br>He finds Hunter Henry for a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> first down. They're on the 25-yard line going in...

    Dave @TheDopeDonkey2

    Mac Jones today for no reason <a href="https://t.co/08OGb3UGpl">pic.twitter.com/08OGb3UGpl</a>

    Meanwhile, Josh Allen delivered an underwhelming performance for the Bills.

    The two-time Pro Bowler finished the afternoon with 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He struggled mightily in the first half, recording just 99 passing yards and a pick by the end of the second quarter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JOSH ALLEN PICKED OFF ON HIS FIRST PASS ATTEMPT 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a>)<a href="https://t.co/NTQirInPZZ">pic.twitter.com/NTQirInPZZ</a>

    Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman

    Will Josh Allen ever have the week to week consistency to ever actually win MVP?

    Nico @elitetakes_

    You just never know when the Josh Allen stinkers are coming

    Savage @SavageSports_

    JOSH ALLEN AND THE NFL ARE SO SOFT

    𝙅 𝘑𝘦𝘵𝘴𝕏 @JJetsX

    Josh Allen is the most OVERRATED quarterback in the NFL

    Bills Chat Podcast @BillsChatPod

    Josh Allen promised the defense last week they were gonna figure it out on offense.<br><br>That will have to wait (at least) another week

    Sitting at 2-5, New England is still facing an uphill climb to enter the playoff conversation but an upset victory over an AFC East rival is a good place to start. As for the Bills, a 4-3 record means that they're falling further behind the Miami Dolphins in the battle for division supremacy.