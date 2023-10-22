Patriots' Mac Jones Amazes NFL Fans After Stunning Upset Win vs. Josh Allen, Bills

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Fans were impressed with Mac Jones' clutch performance during the New England Patriots' upset win over the Buffalo Bills, securing the victory by the final score of 29-25.

Jones completed 25 of his 30 pass attempts for 272 yards, including two touchdowns with zero interceptions. It was just the second time all season that the 25-year-old recorded multiple touchdown passes in a game, and the first with zero picks while doing so.

With New England trailing by three points with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jones helped lead a 75-yard scoring drive to put the Patriots up by four with 12 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen delivered an underwhelming performance for the Bills.

The two-time Pro Bowler finished the afternoon with 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He struggled mightily in the first half, recording just 99 passing yards and a pick by the end of the second quarter.