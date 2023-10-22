Patriots' Mac Jones Amazes NFL Fans After Stunning Upset Win vs. Josh Allen, Bills

Patriots' Mac Jones Amazes NFL Fans After Stunning Upset Win vs. Josh Allen, BillsOctober 22, 2023
Fans were impressed with Mac Jones' clutch performance during the New England Patriots' upset win over the Buffalo Bills, securing the victory by the final score of 29-25.
Jones completed 25 of his 30 pass attempts for 272 yards, including two touchdowns with zero interceptions. It was just the second time all season that the 25-year-old recorded multiple touchdown passes in a game, and the first with zero picks while doing so.
With New England trailing by three points with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jones helped lead a 75-yard scoring drive to put the Patriots up by four with 12 seconds remaining.
Gesicki Griddy on #NationalTightEndsDay! @Patriots take the lead!
Touchdown Mac Jones.

After an absolutely brutal season, he finished today with quite the game.

272 passing yards.
2TDs

And, most important, a (likely) win.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen delivered an underwhelming performance for the Bills.
The two-time Pro Bowler finished the afternoon with 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He struggled mightily in the first half, recording just 99 passing yards and a pick by the end of the second quarter.
Sitting at 2-5, New England is still facing an uphill climb to enter the playoff conversation but an upset victory over an AFC East rival is a good place to start. As for the Bills, a 4-3 record means that they're falling further behind the Miami Dolphins in the battle for division supremacy.