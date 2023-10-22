Dolphins vs. Eagles: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

2 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This is the game of the week and the close line is just another example of how evenly matched these two teams appear to be. Both have dynamic offenses led by young quarterbacks and elite wide receiver duos, thus the relatively high over/under.

The Dolphins are slight underdogs. That's partially because they are on the road, but there's also the state of their cornerback room to consider.

Jalen Ramsey began practicing with the team for the first time since he tore his meniscus in July, but the team just opened his 21-day return window. He's been ruled out on the injury report, but defensive backs Xavien Howard (groin) and Nik Needham (Achilles) were listed as questionable.

The Eagles have some key injuries of their own, though. Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) have been ruled out which doesn't make covering Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle any easier.

DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson were also on the report, but are expected to play.

That's huge news for the Eagles, who may find themselves in a shootout if they can't find a way to limit the Dolphins big plays.

There's a good chance this one turns into a shootout. The Dolphins speed is difficult for anyone to account for, but their own defense has struggled to stop the run and has injury issues in the secondary.

Even in a shootout defense matters, though. The winner of this game is likely the one that's going to get more key stops. Both teams can score, but the Eagles defense is more trustworthy because of how they can get after the passer and clog running lanes.