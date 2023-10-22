Dolphins vs. Eagles: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

Dolphins vs. Eagles: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFOctober 22, 2023
The No. 1 team in Bleacher Report's latest NFL power rankings meets up with the No. 3 team when the Miami Dolphins head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
The Sunday Night Football slate this season has been a mixed bag, but this is the best matchup yet on paper. The Dolphins have the No. 1 spot in those power rankings thanks to an offense that has ran through every defense it has faced, except a road trip against the Buffalo Bills in which they lost 48-20.
This road trip represents a second chance at getting a statement win over a fellow Super Bowl contender.
The Eagles come into the game with the same 5-1 record looking to bounceback after a stunning loss to the New York Jets in Week 6.
It's the kind of matchup that is sure to attract a ton of viewers and interest from those looking to sweat some bets on Sunday night. Here's a look at the latest odds and info for those looking for some angles to attack on this game.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Date: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Dolphins +124 ($100 wager wins $124); Eagles -148 (wager $148 to win $100)
Spread: Eagles -3
Over/Under: 51.5
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
This is the game of the week and the close line is just another example of how evenly matched these two teams appear to be. Both have dynamic offenses led by young quarterbacks and elite wide receiver duos, thus the relatively high over/under.
The Dolphins are slight underdogs. That's partially because they are on the road, but there's also the state of their cornerback room to consider.
Jalen Ramsey began practicing with the team for the first time since he tore his meniscus in July, but the team just opened his 21-day return window. He's been ruled out on the injury report, but defensive backs Xavien Howard (groin) and Nik Needham (Achilles) were listed as questionable.
The Eagles have some key injuries of their own, though. Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) have been ruled out which doesn't make covering Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle any easier.
DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson were also on the report, but are expected to play.
That's huge news for the Eagles, who may find themselves in a shootout if they can't find a way to limit the Dolphins big plays.
There's a good chance this one turns into a shootout. The Dolphins speed is difficult for anyone to account for, but their own defense has struggled to stop the run and has injury issues in the secondary.
Even in a shootout defense matters, though. The winner of this game is likely the one that's going to get more key stops. Both teams can score, but the Eagles defense is more trustworthy because of how they can get after the passer and clog running lanes.
Prediction: Eagles -3, Over
Props to Watch
This game figures to feature some offense and that means there will be plenty of intriguing prop lines to consider. If you don't feel like taking a side, there are props all over the board that are going to be worth a shot.
Dallas Goedert Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
For those that don't know, Sunday is National Tight Ends Day, so it only makes sense to get a little juice behind the best tight end in the Sunday Night Football matchup.
Goedert has been over this mark in each of the last two games, after failing to hit in any of the previous four weeks. It's apparent that Hurts is re-establishing the chemistry with his tight end after a slow start for the duo in 2023. Now they, get the Dolphins who are giving up 52 yards per game to opposing tight ends.
Durham Smythe Anytime Touchdown (+500)
Sticking with the theme of tight ends here and taking a longshot. The Eagles have given up three touchdowns to tight ends this season and the Dolphins have targeted Smythe in the red zone in three of their six games.
Thus far, none have resulted in a score. With the Eagles surely spending their defensive resources on stopping Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle it's a fun dart throw to project they'll finally find Smythe in the endzone.
Jalen Hurts Over 262.5 Passing Yards (-115)
As previously noted Xavien Howard and Nik Needham are questionable. The Dolphins offense is good enough to keep the Eagles passing the whole game. Hurts has cleared this number in four consecutive games. This doesn't feel like it's going to be the week that changes.
