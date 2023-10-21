Davante Adams Trade Rumors: Raiders Inform NFL Teams WR Won't Be Moved at Deadline

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have no intention of trading wide receiver Davante Adams prior to the Oct. 31 deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Other teams had reportedly contemplated acquiring the 30-year-old in recent days and weeks.

Adams has expressed his frustration due to a lack of targets in recent games, including just five in the Raiders' 21-17 win over the Patriots in Week 6.

"It's not about me, but I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go," he said, per Schefter. "And if I'm not getting it, then that's obviously not according to plan."

Adams didn't want to disparage his teammates, but he believes that the offense can be more consistent with him as a focal point.

"If it don't look like it's supposed to look, then I'm going to be frustrated if I'm not a part of that plan," he said. "I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there, and if that doesn't happen, then I'm going to be frustrated. If Jakobi [Meyers] goes out and has a monster game or if the offense is scoring every five plays, like our first drive on the Bills, then it is what it is."

The six-time Pro Bowler has recorded 471 yards in six contests, the 13th-highest total in the NFL.

However, he's averaging 78.5 yards per game. While that's impressive production for nearly any receiver, it's low by Adams' standards. If that holds over the course of the full 2023 season, it would be his worst average since 2017.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels sympathized with his star receiver when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"Our job is to make sure our best players have an opportunity to impact the game, and they can only do what they can do," McDaniels said (via Schefter). "So he's going to do everything he can to help us win, I know that for sure. He's got a great attitude and mindset. He's as competitive as a guy I've ever been around, and he should want the ball and he should want to contribute."

With Adams expected to remain a Raider, his next opportunity to break out of his slump will come on Sunday as Las Vegas faces off against the Chicago Bears.