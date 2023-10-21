Browns Rumors: WR, OL Help Eyed at Trade Deadline; Have Called as Buyers and Sellers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have been active on the trade market, operating as both buyers and sellers as the front office looks to add more help on the offensive line (per The Athletic's Dianna Russini).

The team is also attempting to acquire another wide receiver.

Two-time All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in the team's Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, while five-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio missed Cleveland's Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers due to a knee injury.

Although the Browns haven't dealt with any significant injuries to their wide receiver room, it makes sense that the front office wants to find a dependable option other than Amari Cooper.

Cooper has been impressive in 2023, recording 22 receptions for 367 yards and a score through five games.

However, no other Browns wideout besides Elijah Moore has eclipsed more than 100 total yards this season. In fact, Cleveland's third and fourth-leading receivers are tight end David Njoku and running back Jerome Ford.

Moore has also struggled mightily as of late, recording just 6 catches on 11 targets through the Browns' past two contests for a mere 39 total yards.

It's worth mentioning that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed the last couple of games due to a right shoulder injury.

While he's officially listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Watson seemed optimistic about his chances of suiting up when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"I think so, it just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and rehab that we're doing day to day," he said, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com. "So it's up in the air for sure."

His potential return should help the offense's overall productivity, but it likely won't solve all of the team's issues on that side of the ball. In his three starts this season, Watson was sacked 12 times and averaged a mere 226.0 yards through the air.