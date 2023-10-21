Trevor Lawrence Calls out Jaguars' Critics After Saints Win: 'Keep Your Opinions'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided a message for any of his team's critics on Saturday, two days after his team won its fourth straight game.

Lawrence isn't usually very active on social media, notably firing off only five posts (and one re-post) since the season began on Sept. 10. He clearly wanted to send a message on Saturday, though, as his team sat perched atop the AFC South.

The Jags endured an ugly start to the season that included a 17-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and a 37-17 defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Jacksonville has largely been exceptional since then, though, beating the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 before upsetting the Buffalo Bills 25-20 in London. An emphatic 37-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put the Jags at 4-2 before they took down the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on Thursday.

Lawrence in particular has excelled in his last four games, completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 907 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. At this rate, it appears that the Jags are in cruise control toward a division title, and a spot in the Super Bowl certainly isn't out of the question with the way this team is playing.