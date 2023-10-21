Rams' Kyren Williams Placed on IR with Ankle Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Kyren Williams on injured reserve with an ankle sprain, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news on Williams, who will be eligible to return in Week 12 (Nov. 26) at the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams soon confirmed the IR placement.

The former Notre Dame star has broken out in 2023 with 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns. He's also added 13 catches for 105 yards and another TD.

Williams just enjoyed a career-best rushing performance last Sunday in a 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals thanks to 158 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Unfortunately, Williams suffered the aforementioned ankle injury during that game, and now the Rams will turn toward some combination of Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin and Darrell Henderson Jr., all of whom will be active Sunday for the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. When asked by reporters this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay declined to reveal the running back rotation.

The Rams were already shorthanded at running back before putting Williams on IR, as backup Ronnie Rivers (knee) was placed on IR earlier in the week.

L.A. will forge ahead with a new backfield for the time being. The good news is that the passing game has largely been on fire all year thanks to a healthy Matt Stafford, a returning Cooper Kupp and the ascendant Puka Nacua.

The Rams are top 10 in both passing yards and net pass yards per attempt, per Pro Football Reference, and that's with Kupp missing the first four games due to a hamstring injury.

They'll face a tough test Sunday in the form of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rank sixth in takeaways (11) and sport some bona fide pass-rushing superstars in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.