Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones' Chances of Neck Injury Return vs. Commanders Not 'Great'

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

There reportedly is not a ton of optimism surrounding New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' hopes of playing through a neck injury against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones' chances of playing "are not considered great," as he has not taken team reps this week at practice, nor has he been cleared for contact.

Jones suffered the injury during the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, and he did not play in last week's 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

If Jones is unable to play, veteran backup Tyrod Taylor will start for the second consecutive week. The Commanders are preparing for both Jones and Taylor, per Fowler.

Jones, who is officially listed as questionable, has struggled through a miserable campaign thus far on the heels of leading the Giants to a playoff berth and playoff win last season and securing a four-year, $160 million contract extension during the offseason.

In five starts this season, Jones is just 1-4, and he is completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed 38 times for 197 yards and a score.

Jones has constantly been under siege this season, absorbing 28 sacks. New York's offensive line has played poorly when fully healthy, but it is banged up entering Week 7.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz have been ruled out for Sunday, as has offensive tackle Matt Peart. Starting right tackle Evan Neal is questionable.

With Taylor starting over Jones last week, the Giants played a strong Bills team rather tough on the road and were one yard away from pulling off a massive upset.

The offense only generated nine points, but Taylor went 24-of-36 for 200 yards, didn't throw an interception and was only sacked three times.

Taylor's hallmark since first becoming a starter with the Bills in 2015 has been his ability to limit mistakes, as he has never thrown more than six interceptions in a single season.

If Taylor has to start again on Sunday, he should at least give the Giants a chance to stay in the game and potentially pick up their second win of the season.