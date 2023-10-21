Eagles Rumors: Howie Roseman Looking for Safety Help at 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles sit tied atop the NFC with the San Francisco 49ers, but general manager Howie Roseman is still looking to improve his roster as the Oct. 31 trade deadline nears.

Of note, the Eagles are looking for help at safety, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini:

"Eagles general manager Howie Roseman always has some magic up his sleeve, and he's been working the phone. The Eagles are apparently staying put on running back Rashaad Penny, knowing depth will be necessary for a team that should be making a long postseason run. Philly is looking to make some additions on defense after they suffered a handful of injuries in the defensive backfield, specifically targeting a safety."

Injuries have hit the Eagles hard in the defensive backfield. Free safety Reed Blankenship is out Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Safety Justin Evans is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder injury) is out Sunday, and slot corner Avonte Maddox has been out with a torn pec.

Despite the injuries, the Eagles' defense has fared relatively well, ranking 12th in yards per play allowed and seventh in passing yards per play allowed.

Still, reinforcements are likely needed given the Eagles' current situation.

The obvious potential safety addition would be Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker, who requested a trade over the offseason. That hasn't happened, and Baker has also been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. However, he's practiced in a limited fashion all week and is listed as questionable for Arizona's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

However, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr said on Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic in September (h/t A to Z Sports) that it's "off the table."