Panthers Rumors: Brian Burns Not Expected to Be Traded at 2023 NFL Deadline

The Carolina Panthers are not expected to trade star edge-rusher Brian Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler who registered 12.5 sacks last season, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"As for the best Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns, I do not get the sense Carolina is expecting to trade him, but they have been getting calls on him," Russini wrote. "My colleague Joe Person has also reported that cornerback Donte Jackson is getting some interest around the league. More on the Panthers from their owner below."

With the winless Panthers likely playing out the string after six straight losses, they are naturally a team to watch as the Oct. 31 trade deadline approaches.

Burns is also playing on a fifth-year option before he's eligible for free agency next offseason, so Carolina risks losing him for nothing if the team hangs onto him past Halloween.

