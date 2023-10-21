Steelers' Diontae Johnson Activated, Pat Freiermuth Put on IR with Hamstring Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from injured reserve and placed tight end Pat Freiermuth on IR.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and missed the Steelers' next four games, but he was designated to return to practice this week and is now eligible to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring ailment that caused him to miss Pittsburgh's 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago before the team went on the bye.

By going on IR, Freiermuth must now miss a minimum of four games.

