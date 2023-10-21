X

    Steelers' Diontae Johnson Activated, Pat Freiermuth Put on IR with Hamstring Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from injured reserve and placed tight end Pat Freiermuth on IR.

    Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and missed the Steelers' next four games, but he was designated to return to practice this week and is now eligible to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

    Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring ailment that caused him to miss Pittsburgh's 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago before the team went on the bye.

    By going on IR, Freiermuth must now miss a minimum of four games.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

