Report: Bears' Justin Fields Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks with Thumb Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to miss multiple weeks with a dislocated right thumb, but the team does not currently plan to place him on injured reserve, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The ex-Ohio State star would have to miss at least four games if the Bears put him on IR. Avoiding that obviously brings hope that Fields can return sooner than a month's time.

Fields suffered the injury during his team's 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The ailment occurred after he landed on his right arm following a sack from Minnesota pass-rusher Danielle Hunter.

On Friday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters (h/t Adam Jahn of The Athletic) that Fields was week-to-week but "improving" and "trending in the right direction." Eberflus also added the Bears and Fields weren't "on that path" for surgery or an injured reserve stint.

Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University, took over for Fields versus Minnesota and has been named the starter for a Sunday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fields, a third-year pro out of Ohio State, got off to a rough start but fired back with fantastic starts in Weeks 4 and 5 against the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, respectively. For the season, Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six picks in addition to 47 carries for 237 yards and one more TD.

If Fields does miss multiple weeks, then he'll also be out for the Bears' Sunday Night Football matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29. A Nov. 5 road game versus the New Orleans Saints then follows.