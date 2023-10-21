Connor Bedard's Home Debut Has Blackhawks' Highest Ticket Prices in 5 Years

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Ticket prices are extremely high for Connor Bedard's first game at the United Center, with fans flocking to see the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The average ticket sold for the game is $209, the highest ticket price a Chicago Blackhawks game has generated in five years (via ESPN).

Bedard has already recorded three points in Chicago's five-game road trip to open the season, scoring the first goal of his NHL career on Oct. 11 against the Boston Bruins.

The 18-year-old acknowledged the magnitude of his home debut, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

"The home opener will be unreal," said Bedard. "Preseason games were nuts in there and you're not even allowed to have the upper bowl sold and everything, and it was crazy. I'm really looking forward to that, a full United Center. That'll be special."

With a record of 2-3 so far this season, Chicago currently sits at just sixth place in the Central Division. However, they'll have a chance to pick things up with four of their next six games at home.