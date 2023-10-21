X

    Jose Altuve Leaves Fans Stunned as Astros Rally to Beat Rangers in ALCS Game 5

    Francisco RosaOctober 21, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Mauricio Dubón #14 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate after scoring runs in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    So many times the hero for the Houston Astros over the years, José Altuve had to put his superman cape on once again Friday in the team's 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the ALCS.

    Altuve had the crowd at Globe Life Field in a stunned silence as he blasted a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning off Rangers' closer José Leclerc to storm back from a 4-2 deficit and giving the Astros a lead that they would never relinquish.

    Following a three-run shot by Adolis García in the bottom of the sixth, it looked like Houston had its back on the ropes, in danger of falling into a dangerous 3-2 series hold. Instead, Altuve managed to flip the script, putting his squad on top instead.

    In a game that had dramatics, brawls and ejections, the best player on the field still rose to the top when the moment called for it, never one to be outdone.

    It's just the latest chapter in a long book of postseason heroics from the former AL MVP and future Hall of Famer.

    There haven't been many players in recent history who have been as clutch as Altuve in the sport's biggest spots. And to prove it, he now he has the most go-ahead homers in postseason history.

    The home team has yet to win a game in this series but the Astros will be hoping that all changes as it shifts back to Houston on Sunday night.

    MLB fans can't get over Altuve's big moment.

    MLB @MLB

    JOSE ALTUVE FOR THE LEAD!! 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALCS</a> <a href="https://t.co/uUlrRc9b5f">pic.twitter.com/uUlrRc9b5f</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Jose Altuve was made for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#postseason</a>. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/zeDxUNFKtk">pic.twitter.com/zeDxUNFKtk</a>

    Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV

    "He acts like he's been there before, because he has."<br><br>There is not a superlative good enough for Jose Altuve <a href="https://t.co/c0qIjNjHLb">pic.twitter.com/c0qIjNjHLb</a>

    astrosmemes @astros_memes

    JOSE ALTUVE IS HIM <a href="https://t.co/wsSitaZhKE">pic.twitter.com/wsSitaZhKE</a>

    Ben Verlander @BenVerlander

    JOSE ALTUVE 3 RUN HOME RUN FOR THE LEAD AND THE ALCS IS TURNED UPSIDE DOWN!!<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/SKhByrBckD">pic.twitter.com/SKhByrBckD</a>

    Houston Astros @astros

    WE LITERALLY LOVE YOU JOSE ALTUVE 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 <a href="https://t.co/uLk4u9nONV">pic.twitter.com/uLk4u9nONV</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    FINAL: Astros 5, Rangers 4<br><br>The Adolis Garcia home run. The brawl. The ejections. And Jose Altuve making it all moot with one of the biggest swings of his career, a three-run, go-ahead, ninth-inning HR. That game had everything. The Astros are one win from another World Series.

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    The Rangers got Jose Altuve'd <a href="https://t.co/Yg75MN1YPB">pic.twitter.com/Yg75MN1YPB</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Rangers fans watching Jose Altuve <a href="https://t.co/MVEYwtjfMU">pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU</a>

    Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV

    Sylvester Turner should be on the phone with Jim Crane right now to build that 5'6 statue of Jose Altuve

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jose Altuve now has 10 career go-ahead postseason home runs, passing Albert Pujols for the most in MLB history.<br><br>This is his 3rd go-ahead HR in the 9th inning or later of a playoff game, the most by any batter in postseason history. <a href="https://t.co/qLP9mvktjf">pic.twitter.com/qLP9mvktjf</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    Jose Altuve has been absolutely wearing it from opposing teams' fans for 4 years. We can debate whether that's justified or not another time. Regardless, dude battled the yips in 2020, and still just hammers big moment home run after big moment home run. It's actually incredible.

    Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13

    I don't care what anyone says, there is no better player than Jose Altuve these past 6 years. <a href="https://t.co/t83c1UXMTQ">https://t.co/t83c1UXMTQ</a>

    astrosmemes @astros_memes

    Jose Altuve turned todays game upside down <a href="https://t.co/XT8sbqv28Y">pic.twitter.com/XT8sbqv28Y</a>

    Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc

    Jose Altuve is actually the 🐐

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @VatorSports

    JOSE ALTUVE VS THE RANGERS <a href="https://t.co/3Ibb7TgXzs">pic.twitter.com/3Ibb7TgXzs</a>

    Orsak🌵🏴‍☠️ @0rsak

    Me telling my grandkids about Playoffs Jose Altuve <a href="https://t.co/vRFzaCGEi2">pic.twitter.com/vRFzaCGEi2</a>

    Nick Scurfield @NickScurfield

    It's time to build a statue for Jose Altuve in Houston

    S💫 @aStarr_W_2Rs

    LFGGGGGGG<br><br>Would I d*e for Jose Altuve?!! <a href="https://t.co/v54mExXIHB">pic.twitter.com/v54mExXIHB</a>

    Altuve and the Astros will now head back home where they will attempt to finish off the Rangers for good and advance to their third-consecutive World Series and their fifth in the last seven years.

    And you better believe Altuve will be ready for the occasion.