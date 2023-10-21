Jose Altuve Leaves Fans Stunned as Astros Rally to Beat Rangers in ALCS Game 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

So many times the hero for the Houston Astros over the years, José Altuve had to put his superman cape on once again Friday in the team's 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Altuve had the crowd at Globe Life Field in a stunned silence as he blasted a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning off Rangers' closer José Leclerc to storm back from a 4-2 deficit and giving the Astros a lead that they would never relinquish.

Following a three-run shot by Adolis García in the bottom of the sixth, it looked like Houston had its back on the ropes, in danger of falling into a dangerous 3-2 series hold. Instead, Altuve managed to flip the script, putting his squad on top instead.

In a game that had dramatics, brawls and ejections, the best player on the field still rose to the top when the moment called for it, never one to be outdone.

It's just the latest chapter in a long book of postseason heroics from the former AL MVP and future Hall of Famer.

There haven't been many players in recent history who have been as clutch as Altuve in the sport's biggest spots. And to prove it, he now he has the most go-ahead homers in postseason history.

The home team has yet to win a game in this series but the Astros will be hoping that all changes as it shifts back to Houston on Sunday night.

MLB fans can't get over Altuve's big moment.

Altuve and the Astros will now head back home where they will attempt to finish off the Rangers for good and advance to their third-consecutive World Series and their fifth in the last seven years.