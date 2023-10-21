Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

1 of 3

There is still considerable uncertainty surrounding Christian McCaffrey's availability for Monday's showdown between San Francisco and Minnesota, leaving fantasy managers to look toward the waiver wire for a replacement for the Pro Bowler in the event he does not play against the middle-of-the-road rushing defense.

What better place to find one than on the same team?

Even if McCaffrey intends to play, one would assume he will be more limited than he has been to this point in the season, which opens up the opportunity for a teammate to see more touches.

Enter, Elijah Mitchell.

The third-year back was slowed by injuries last year and the acquisition of McCaffrey ended any conversation of him being the starting tailback for the team, despite a 900-plus yard season in his rookie campaign in 2021.

He is an explosive back who does not turn the ball over and can receive out of the backfield. He looked like the next big thing in San Francisco following that first season but has not had the opportunities to prove it since.

That could change Monday against a not-so-great Vikings defense giving up 13.5 points to opposing running backs.

There will be some who prefer Jordan Mason, his teammate, in that spot but Mitchell is a proven commodity and just needs a chance to heat up. Head coach Kyle Shanahan would, hopefully, know that and give Mitchell the chance to do so. If he does, look for the third-year man to take pressure off of Brock Purdy and be another target for the second-year quarterback in an already high-scoring offense.

The risk is worth the reward and if Mitchell does not get the touches, drop him and move on.