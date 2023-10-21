Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury ListOctober 21, 2023
As is the case at this time of year, injuries and uncertainty caused by them have wreaked havoc in the NFL and in fantasy lineups.
Christian McCaffrey is a megastar on the field and fantasy football but uncertainty surrounding his availability to play Monday has left fantasy managers scrambling to find a backup in the event that he cannot go.
The same can be said for those who had Rams' burgeoning star Kyren Williams but now find themselves in need of a replacement following an ankle injury.
Ahead of your upcoming match-ups, these are three names to consider who are readily available on the waiver wire.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
There is still considerable uncertainty surrounding Christian McCaffrey's availability for Monday's showdown between San Francisco and Minnesota, leaving fantasy managers to look toward the waiver wire for a replacement for the Pro Bowler in the event he does not play against the middle-of-the-road rushing defense.
What better place to find one than on the same team?
Even if McCaffrey intends to play, one would assume he will be more limited than he has been to this point in the season, which opens up the opportunity for a teammate to see more touches.
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
It guarantees nothing in terms of his availability for Monday night but earlier this week, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> RB Christian McCaffrey asked Kyle Shanahan to not take anything out of game plan and to prepare for McCaffrey to play, even if he doesn't take practice reps. <br><br>His intent is clear.
Enter, Elijah Mitchell.
The third-year back was slowed by injuries last year and the acquisition of McCaffrey ended any conversation of him being the starting tailback for the team, despite a 900-plus yard season in his rookie campaign in 2021.
He is an explosive back who does not turn the ball over and can receive out of the backfield. He looked like the next big thing in San Francisco following that first season but has not had the opportunities to prove it since.
That could change Monday against a not-so-great Vikings defense giving up 13.5 points to opposing running backs.
There will be some who prefer Jordan Mason, his teammate, in that spot but Mitchell is a proven commodity and just needs a chance to heat up. Head coach Kyle Shanahan would, hopefully, know that and give Mitchell the chance to do so. If he does, look for the third-year man to take pressure off of Brock Purdy and be another target for the second-year quarterback in an already high-scoring offense.
The risk is worth the reward and if Mitchell does not get the touches, drop him and move on.
He is available in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues and 70 percent of ESPN leagues.
Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have been better than advertised in 2023, thanks to a suffocating defense, but the team is still searching for a consistent starting running back after Nick Chubb's devastating injury earlier in the season.
Kareem Hunt has not been the explosive back for the Browns that he was in years past, but he has seen his touches go up, including in the red zone, where he received all of the carries a week ago against San Francisco.
The Indianapolis Colts are a so-so defense that will give up fantasy points to opposing running backs and, perhaps more importantly, has been susceptible to receivers coming out of the backfield.
Hunt may not tally a ton of points on the ground if he cannot get into the end zone, but he will have the chance to make up for it by being a safety net for whomever it is that starts at quarterback for the AFC North squad.
The veteran back and former Kansas City Chief is currently available in 36 percent of Yahoo and 53 percent of ESPN leagues.
Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams had his long-awaited breakout game a week ago, taking over the second half of the Rams' dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals, only to land on the injury report the following day with an ankle sprain.
Things did not improve when the team learned that it would be without backup Ronnie Rivers, who will miss time due to a knee injury.
The team elevated Zach Evans, re-signed Darrell Henderson and brought in Myles Gaskin to help fill the holes on the roster. Of those three, it is Henderson who fantasy managers should consider adding to their lineup.
He spent four years with the Rams before being cut in the middle of last season. He knows the offense, knows head coach Sean McVay's scheme, and understands what is expected of him. He has been productive, scoring 17 total touchdowns over the last three seasons and has over 2100 all-purpose yards to this point in his career.
He has the ability to walk right into Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, a team ranked 20th in the league in red zone defense and giving up a touchdown in 57.4 percent of trips to that part of the field, and make an impact immediately.
Do not be surprised to see him eclipse Evans and Gaskin's touches and even score a touchdown, be it on the ground or through the air. Of all backups or new faces playing Sunday, Henderson has the potential to be the most productive and mean the most to his team's offensive gameplan.
Henderson is available in 96 and 99 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, respectively.