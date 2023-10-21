Predicting Most Active Teams at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

6 of 8

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

This just in: The San Jose Sharks won't win the Cup this season.

In fact, it'd probably be considered a mild upset if they finished anywhere other than last overall among 32 teams, or, if you're particularly optimistic, maybe 31st.

Which means the predatory birds will come calling in late winter to pick whatever valuable meat might be left on the carcass, errr...roster.

As it happens, the Sharks have four forwards entering the last years of their contracts, and at least a few of them—Kevin Labanc, Anthony Duclair and Mike Hoffman, perhaps—might have some value to a contender looking to fill out a Cup-contending locker room.

Labanc has been a double-digit goal scorer five times in the NHL and won better than 62 percent of his faceoffs last season. Duclair had 11 points in Florida's run to the finals last spring and scored 31 goals the previous season. And while Hoffman is a bit removed from a six-year run of 20 goals or more, he's still a veteran capable of producing in a limited role.