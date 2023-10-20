Giants Rumors: Cole Beasley Granted Release off Practice Squad After Request

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley was reportedly released from the New York Giants' practice squad Friday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it was a mutual decision, as Beasley asked for his release, and the Giants granted it.

The 34-year-old Beasley was placed on practice squad injured reserve before the start of the 2023 regular season with an undisclosed injury. He was designated to return to practice last week but was never called up from the practice squad or signed to the Giants' active roster.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.