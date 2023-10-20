X

    NFL Rumors: Cowboys 'Not Expected to Be Major Movers' at 2023 Trade Deadline

    Mike Chiari, Featured Columnist IV, October 20, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: A generic view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't likely to make any significant roster moves ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, sources have indicated that the Cowboys are not expected to be "major movers" due to the fact that they are happy with their team as it is currently constructed.

    At 4-2, the Cowboys are one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead and occupy a wild card spot.

