NFL Rumors: Cowboys 'Not Expected to Be Major Movers' at 2023 Trade Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't likely to make any significant roster moves ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, sources have indicated that the Cowboys are not expected to be "major movers" due to the fact that they are happy with their team as it is currently constructed.

At 4-2, the Cowboys are one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead and occupy a wild card spot.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.