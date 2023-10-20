Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors: Multiple Execs Think Broncos WR Not Worth Day 2 Draft Pick

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

There is reportedly some belief within the NFL that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy would not be worth a Day 2 draft pick in a potential deal before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple league executives said they "couldn't justify" trading a Day 2 pick for Jeudy, while others said he could potentially be worth a late third-rounder.

Fowler added that Jeudy will have suitors, and there is a league-wide feeling that the Broncos are more likely to trade Jeudy than wideout Courtland Sutton, although they are willing to listen to offers for both.

It looks like the Indianapolis Colts will not be among the suitors for Jeudy, as Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported that the Colts called the Broncos to ask about multiple players, including Jeudy, but nothing progressed from there.

As the Broncos have struggled to a 1-5 start, Jeudy's name has been mentioned often within the NFL rumor mill and is perhaps the biggest-name receiver believed to be available.

Denver selected Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, but he has largely failed to live up to expectations.

After debuting with 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, Jeudy missed seven games due to injury in his second season, and his numbers dipped to 38 catches for 467 yards and no touchdowns.

Although he has yet to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a season, 2022 marked Jeudy's best season to date, as he set career highs with 67 grabs for 972 yards and six scores.

The 24-year-old wideout missed the first game of this season, but he has played in all five games since then, accruing just 20 receptions for 222 yards and no touchdowns.

Sutton has been quarterback Russell Wilson's preferred target this season with 25 catches for 275 yards and four touchdowns, and while Jeudy is second on the team in receptions, he is third in yardage behind Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims.

Mims seems like a more explosive player than Jeudy at this juncture, so if the Broncos have a desire to get Mims on the field more as his rookie season progresses, trading Jeudy is a move that could help facilitate it.

The Broncos exercised the $12.987 million option in Jeudy's rookie contract, meaning he is under contract through next season before being eligible to hit free agency.

If a team trades for Jeudy, they won't be getting a rental, and the fact that he is under contract through 2024 means the team will have some time to decide on whether he has a long-term future.