Dolphins vs. Eagles Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Talk about saving the best for last.

The Sunday slate for Week 7 of the NFL season features just two games between teams with winning records. While there isn't a long list of enticing matchups, the Sunday Night Football one between the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins could be a Super Bowl preview.

Or at least an offensive explosion that thrills daily fantasy players.

Those who participate in a daily fantasy contest on DraftKings will have no shortage of explosive playmakers to choose from when the Eagles take on the Dolphins. The trick will be picking the right combination of players because the salary cap will not allow users to stack a team with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown and Raheem Mostert.

Fantasy players will have to mix and match stars and under-the-radar contributors if they are going to prevail in a contest for one of the most highly anticipated games of the early 2023 campaign.

With that in mind, here is one suggested lineup using DraftKings' standard $50,000 salary cap:

Captain: Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins WR, $12,900 salary

Flex: Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB, $11,400 salary

Flex: Salvon Ahmed, Dolphins RB, $4,400 salary

Flex: A.J. Brown, Eagles WR, $10,000 salary

Flex: Dallas Goedert, Eagles TE, $6,200 salary

Flex: Jake Elliott, Eagles K, $4,800 salary

Philadelphia's defense has generally been better against the run (second in the league in yards allowed per game at 65.8) than the pass (20th in the league in yards allowed per game at 232.2) this season.

With that in mind, the plan here is to choose someone from the Dolphins' dangerous aerial attack for the captain spot. Hill is a bit too pricey with a captain salary increase, so the hope is Waddle continues his recent hot streak.

The wide receiver caught a touchdown in each of Miami's last two games against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. He can take advantage of single coverage when the Eagles are too focused on Hill, and it is a safe assumption he will score some fantasy points against this defense.

It's also a good idea to get one of the quarterbacks if this game is going to be a high-scoring affair, and Hurts gets the nod because of his rushing ability.

All it will take is one tush-push quarterback sneak for a touchdown to elevate his ceiling over Tagovailoa's, and this lineup also has Waddle if Miami does find consistent success through the air.

With Waddle and Hurts already on the roster, the lineup needs a cheaper option that still brings a high ceiling.

Enter Salvon Ahmed.

While Mostert is the primary running back for the Dolphins, there could be some carries for Ahmed with De'Von Achane sidelined by injury. What's more, Ahmed just scored a touchdown in Miami's most recent victory over the Panthers. He also had three catches on five targets in that game, meaning he can bring something to the table as a receiving threat.

If Ahmed is the low-risk, high-reward play, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is the medium-risk, high-reward option.

He dealt with a groin injury leading into Sunday's game, but he still participated in multiple practices. His salary is also low enough to justify this move, especially since he is just two weeks removed from tallying eight catches for 117 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Goedert has seven or more targets in four of his last five games and should be a safety valve for Hurts throughout the contest.

Brown will be far more than a safety valve, and Hurts figures to look his way early and often since DeVonta Smith was dealing with a hamstring injury going into the contest.

Philadelphia's No. 1 wide receiver is on fire with four straight games of 127 or more receiving yards, and pairing him with Hurts in the same lineup means double points if they connect on a touchdown pass or two.

He fits into the salary cap and is as safe of a play as one could ask for at this point.

Finally, Jake Elliott rounds out the lineup. This selection was largely determined by salary-cap restrictions with some big names already in the lineup, but a high-scoring game means chances for fantasy points for kickers.