    Report: Terry Stotts Had Exchange With Bucks HC Adrian Griffin Before Resigning

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 19, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 8: Head Coach Adrian Griffin of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the preseason game on October 8, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    Terry Stotts resigned as a Milwaukee Bucks assistant just two days after having an exchange with head coach Adrian Griffin at Tuesday's shootaround, according to Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

    Stotts previously spent nine seasons as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Bucks prior to this season. He joined the coaching staff of Adrian Griffin, who had been hired this past summer after serving as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors from 2018 to '23.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

