Report: Terry Stotts Had Exchange With Bucks HC Adrian Griffin Before Resigning

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Terry Stotts resigned as a Milwaukee Bucks assistant just two days after having an exchange with head coach Adrian Griffin at Tuesday's shootaround, according to Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Stotts previously spent nine seasons as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Bucks prior to this season. He joined the coaching staff of Adrian Griffin, who had been hired this past summer after serving as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors from 2018 to '23.

