NFL Legend Tom Brady Trolls Peyton Manning Over Cold Weather Comments

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, trolled former rival signal-caller Peyton Manning after the two-time Super Bowl champion took shots at Brady in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

In a segment posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Manning discussed the low temperature on a recent flight that he had taken. He then listed his seat number, taking a playful shot at the man who earned more than $530 million during his playing career according to Forbes.

"I was in 36F," Manning said. "Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight?"

Brady responded a few hours later, referencing the multiple dome stadiums that Manning's high-powered offenses had played in during his 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning currently has the third-most passing yards, fourth-most completions and third-most passing touchdowns of any player in NFL history. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The two legendary passers were rivals on the field throughout their respective careers, meeting five times in the playoffs alone.

They've continued to playfully throw shots at one another after retirement. In fact, Manning joked about Brady during his Hall of Fame speech.