Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'I Don't Want to Get Traded' Ahead of 2023 NFL Deadline

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley confirmed that he wants to remain with the New York Giants ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the two-time Pro Bowler expressed his desire to remain with the team that drafted him with the second overall pick in 2018.

"Sitting here everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded," Barkley said, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "I don't think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It's not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here."

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract worth just over $10 million this past offseason. As the Giants currently sit in last place in the NFC East with a 1-5 record, some speculated that the front office could get something in return for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year rather than watch him potentially join another team in free agency next summer.

Ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, it appears that Barkley has made up his mind about where he wants to be.

While the final decision ultimately comes down to Giants general manager Joe Schoen, the running back told reporters that he had never considered a mid-season move.

"That never crossed my mind," Barkley said (via Raanan). "Obviously I've been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be. But like I said, knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there are a lot of things that I can't control."

He's racked up 207 yards and a score on the ground in 2023, only appearing in three games due to a high-ankle sprain suffered during New York's lone win of the year against the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley was a major reason behind the Giants' playoff run last season, as his 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns both ranked within the top-10 of all players in 2022.