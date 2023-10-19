Report: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'Are All in' on Relationship amid Dating Rumors

Gotham/GC Images

Things are reportedly getting pretty serious between Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and global music megastar Taylor Swift.

According to Anthony Dominic of ETOnline.com, a source said Kelce and Swift are "all in" with regard to their relationship, and that Kelce plans to accompany Swift when she begins the international leg of her Eras Tour:

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together, but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

Swift is scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for three straight nights from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11, and since the Chiefs' bye week coincides with those dates, Kelce will reportedly be in attendance.

Per Today.com's Ariana Brockington, Anna Kaplan and Maddie Ellis, Kelce said he attended an Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July, and attempted to meet Swift to no avail.

However, before long, rumors began to swirl that Kelce and Swift were dating, and the rumors seemed to be confirmed on Sept. 24 when Swift attended a game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears in Kansas City with Kelce's mom, Donna.

Swift subsequently attended a Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as well as the Chiefs' home game against the Denver Broncos last week.

Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are playing in one of the marquee matchups of Week 7, as they are set to host the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.