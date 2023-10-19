Eagles' DeVonta Smith Says He's Playing vs. Dolphins Despite Hamstring Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith told reporters Thursday that he plans to play Sunday evening against the Miami Dolphins despite a hamstring injury.

Smith missed a walkthrough Wednesday but returned Thursday and looked good during individual drills.

For the season, the third-year pro out of Alabama has caught 28 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Smith told reporters that he tweaked his hamstring during the team's 20-14 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He saw a season-high 11 targets that day en route to five catches for 44 yards.

This has been a quieter year for Smith so far, who has averaged just 41 receiving yards per game across his last four contests. Last season, Smith posted 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.3 YPG) and nine scores.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner can obviously turn his season around quickly, and Sunday could be the opportunity to do just that.