NFL Rumors: Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. Receives Permission to Seek Trade

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.



The Panthers selected the former LSU star with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

He's been active for all six of the Panthers' games this season and has caught 16 passes for 114 yards on 27 targets.

In Week 4 Marshall caught nine passes for 56 yards on 10 targets in a 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He played 63 percent of the snaps.

In Week 5, Marshall didn't play one snap despite being active. He was asked about it after the game, a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

"I have no clue why I didn't play," Marshall Jr. said, per Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. "It was surprising. I didn't expect to sit out the whole game. It just happened."

Head coach Frank Reich took the blame for Marshall sitting out.

"He should've played. He should've played some," Reich said the day after the defeat. "I wish he had gotten in there a little bit more. That's my fault. I need to make sure, after the week he had the week before with the nine catches and got a little momentum going, that he and I had a conversation.

"So that was poor communication by me. I wanted to make sure that our guys knew to kind of make sure he had some playing time and that there would be opportunities. So that was my fault."

Marshall saw the field in last Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he ended up playing just 22 snaps and seeing only three targets while failing to register a catch.

It's fair to say Marshall's career hasn't panned out in Carolina as either side has hoped. He showed some potential as a big-play threat last year (28 catches, 490 yards) but has fallen to fourth on the depth chart behind Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Jonathan Mingo in 2023.

With the Panthers just playing out the string at this point as the NFL's last winless team after six weeks, a trade would make sense for both sides. The Panthers could get assets for the future, presumably in the form of a draft choice or pick swap, and Marshall can get a fresh start elsewhere to hopefully realize his full pro potential.