Davante Adams, Stars Who Deserve Change of Scenery at 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Davante Adams, Stars Who Deserve Change of Scenery at 2023 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 20, 2023
Davante Adams is frustrated.
"I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense," the three-time first-team All-Pro told reporters Wednesday.
"I'm sure people are thinking, 'They won the game, why is there an issue?' I mean, you see why it's an issue. Y'all should know who I am, know what I'm about at this point ... when you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses, it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That's my purpose for being here. I'm not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way."
His words come in the wake of Adams catching just six passes on nine targets in a two-week span within a Las Vegas Raiders offense that continues to sputter despite back-to-back wins.
That has left us wondering if the 30-year-old might soon seek a trade out of Las Vegas, especially if the Raiders can't extend this streak and emerge as a contender before the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.
Here are seven stars who deserve fresh settings as soon as possible.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams
There are two issues regarding a potential Adams trade:
1. The Raiders likely fancy themselves a quasi-contender with a 3-3 record following victories over Green Bay and New England. If that's the case, why would they bail on one of the sport's best receivers?
2. Trading Adams without any changes to his contract would currently put the Raiders on the hook for a $23.6 million dead-cap hit in 2024, according to Spotrac, which exceeds the cap hit he'd carry if he was still on the roster.
Still, where there's a will there's a way. If the Raiders fall in Chicago and Detroit over the next two weeks and Adams keeps complaining, it's entirely possible he winds up elsewhere.
And that's certainly something you could argue the 30-year-old has earned after a hell of a decade in the NFL and just six playoff wins to show for it.
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry and WR DeAndre Hopkins
We get it: The Tennessee Titans went all-in on Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry by adding DeAndre Hopkins for the 2023 NFL season. But it's time to fold for an over-the-hill team that has just one regulation win under its belt and is 2-4 following back-to-back losses in which it scored 32 total points.
As Tennessee ponders its direction during the Week 7 bye, the organization should consider setting all three of those veterans free. Tannehill and Henry are in walk years anyway, and dealing Hopkins now would at least free up just over $8 million in 2024 cap space to help with a quick rebuild.
We're highlighting Henry and Hopkins here because, with all due respect to Tannehill, the back and receiver were considered megastars for long stretches of their careers. Henry was the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, while Hopkins is a three-time first-team All-Pro.
Neither is in his prime now, but both have something left. And it's a shame they've been a part of a combined total of five playoff victories over the course of 17 pro seasons.
Denver Broncos OT Garett Bolles and WR Courtland Sutton
We could sit here all day listing potential Denver Broncos trade candidates. They could sell off a wide variety of parts if the towel is thrown in this month.
But keep in mind we're looking at players "deserving" of a change of scenery. We feel for dudes like Jerry Jeudy and Frank Clark, but the former is still on his rookie contract and the latter is already a two-time Super Bowl champion.
But Garrett Bolles and Courtland Sutton have put in serious time with this Broncos squad, but with little in return. The key offensive cogs have been steady starters since 2017 and 2018, respectively, but the franchise has gone through four different head coaches with zero playoff appearances during that span.
Taking Bolles and Sutton away from Russell Wilson can't be ideal for Sean Payton's offense, but Bolles is 31 now anyway and they've at least got Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. at wideout.
It might be time to move on and free up some cash for 2024 and beyond, which could help these two veterans find a new start elsewhere.
Minnesota Vikings Edge Danielle Hunter
You have to feel for Danielle Hunter. The current NFL leader with eight sacks has been a part of just two playoff victories in eight full professional seasons.
This year, the three-time Pro Bowler has been particularly dominant off the edge for a Minnesota Vikings team that is 2-4 and likely staring 2-5 in the eye without star receiver Justin Jefferson against the San Francisco 49ers come Monday night.
Hunter, 28, is slated to hit free agency after this season, and his one-year deal contains a no-tag clause. There's a good chance he escapes anyway from a team that is going through a "competitive rebuild."
It's time to see how a remarkable player like Hunter can perform for a squad that truly is a Super Bowl contender.
New York Giants DL Leonard Williams
Eight seasons into his pro career, standout defensive lineman Leonard Williams made his first NFL playoff appearance with the New York Giants in 2022.
The odds of that happening again in 2023 are not strong, though.
Thanks primarily to the struggles of the league's lowest-scoring offense, the Giants are 1-5 in the final year of Williams' current contract. He'll turn 30 in the offseason, and there's a good chance he'll do so as a member of a non-New York team for the first time in his career.
The Giants may not have given up on the 2023 campaign just yet, but if they can't make emphatic statements against the Commanders and Jets in the next two weeks, they should set Williams free ahead of the deadline and give him a chance to experience success elsewhere.