8 NFL Players Primed to Be Biggest Risers in 2024 Free-Agency Class After Week 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With Joe Burrow's calf getting healthier, the Cincinnati Bengals have looked a lot more like last year's team over the past couple of weeks. Cincinnati still has a long way to go at 3-3, but it may still be playoff contenders.



With the Bengals creeping back into the spotlight, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has an opportunity to raise his visibility ahead of free agency. He came into 2023 with plenty of question marks after suffering a torn ACL last Halloween.



However, Awuzie was healthy enough to play in Cincinnati's opener.



"I have the ability, as long as I feel like myself, to go out there and cover," Awuzie said in August, per Russ Heltman of FanNation.



The 28-year-old has played in five of Cincinnati's six games this season, missing only Week 5 with a back injury. He hasn't played up to his pre-injury level yet (129.9 opposing QB rating) and has played only 61 percent of the defensive snaps.



The more time Awuzie puts between himself and his knee injury, though, the more likely he is to settle in as a dependable starter. He is still on the under side of 30 and was fantastic in his eight games before the injury in 2022 (53.4 opposing QB rating).