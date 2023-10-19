Browns' Deshaun Watson Practices for 1st Time Since Sept. 22 amid Shoulder Injury

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hadn't participated in practice in close to a month due to a lingering shoulder injury, but that will change on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Watson will return to practice for the first time since Sept. 22.

Watson has been forced to miss Cleveland's last two games while dealing with a rotator cuff strain in his right throwing shoulder. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in his place in a 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. After a bye in Week 5, veteran backup PJ Walker earned the start last Sunday and helped lead the Browns to a 19-17 upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers, who entered Week 6 with an undefeated record.

On Wednesday, Watson told reporters that he "can't put a timeline" on his return and it was still "up in the air" if he would be able to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We just gotta continue to take it day-to-day," he said. "I'm not gonna put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things that is gonna allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. That's the reason why I haven't been able to step on the field."