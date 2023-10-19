Jaguars' Pederson: Trevor Lawrence Expected to Play vs. Saints Despite Knee Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It appears that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's ironman streak will continue.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told Ed Werder of ESPN that the third-year signal-caller will be the team's starter Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, pending how his pregame workout goes.

Lawrence, who has started 40 consecutive games, left the Jaguars' Week 6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter and was diagnosed with a mild left knee sprain.

He was questionable going into Thursday night, with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard taking first-team reps in practice this week.

Lawrence wore a knee brace when he did participate in practice this week, although it is unknown if he will use it in the game.

Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions and has helped the Jaguars get out to a 4-2 start to the season. The 2021 No. 1 pick helped guide the Jaguars to the AFC Divisional Round in 2022 and is a big reason why the Jaguars are a team to fear in the conference.

Beathard is a six-year veteran and has been with the organization since 2021 but is 2-10 as a starter.