Patrick Mahomes Calls Out Chiefs for Not Executing 'the Little Stuff' at High Level

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball.

The Chiefs have won five consecutive games and currently lead the AFC West. However, the team has only scored more than 30 points once this season, and the unit has not been as efficient as it has been in recent seasons.

Mahomes said the Chiefs can address this by executing the "little things" at a higher level.

"I said that after the game and even watching the film you see it even more," Mahomes said in his press conference. "It's just the little stuff that we're not executing at a high enough level. It's not everybody, and it's different people every single play including myself."

Mahomes elaborated by saying that the team needs to improve on execution and that if the team can improve this way they will be able to be successful.

"In this league, in order to have these sustained drives, and score touchdowns, get in the end zone and score against good defenses, you have to execute," Mahomes said. "Everybody, coaches included, and I think that's something that we have to continue to get better and better at. I think if we start executing at a high enough level, we have the talent, and we have the play calls so let's just continue to get better and better."

The Chiefs offense has still been very competent this season, ranking ninth in points and fourth in yards, but this is still down from the high-flying performances of years past.

Mahomes' stats individually are solid, as he has thrown for 1,593 yards with 11 touchdowns, but his five interceptions have him on pace for a career-high and his passing yards per game is down from 308.8 in 2022 to 265.5 in 2023 and his passer rating of 95.7 is also down from his career average of 105.