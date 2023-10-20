Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

3 of 3

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell likes to spread it around, which has hurt fantasy managers banking on a big year from Terry McLaurin or a breakout effort from Jahan Dotson. It could also torpedo this pick, as it did a week ago with tight end Logan Thomas, who followed a monster Week 4 (nine receptions for 77 yards and a score) with a dud in Week 5 (one catch, one target, two yards).

Still, Curtis Samuel enters this contest on a heater, so maybe he can convince Howell to keep sending passes his way.

In Weeks 1 through 3, Samuel was an afterthought in this offense (10 receptions on 12 targets for 123 yards and no touchdowns) and a non-factor in fantasy (WR61 in standard leagues). However, his involvement (19 targets) and output (17 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns—plus a rushing touchdown) have increased since, as has his fantasy standing (WR9 in Weeks 4 through 6).