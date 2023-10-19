Cowboys' McCarthy on Dak Prescott: 'Never Seen a QB Under a Microscope Like He Is'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been around high-profile quarterbacks such as Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, but he hasn't seen a quarterback under as intense a microscope as current Dallas signal-caller Dak Prescott.

McCarthy made those comments to Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Wednesday (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

"I love Dak Prescott as our quarterback," McCarthy said.

"I think the way he's built all the way through, obviously his physical skill set is excellent. But what he endures mentally and emotionally compared to the other 31 [NFL starting quarterbacks] is unique.

"Speaking on experience of being around great quarterbacks, I've never seen a quarterback under a microscope like he is. Just his consistency, his personality and work ethic, and how he handles all that, and navigates all that, and he goes out and performs every week, I think it's special what he has to endure."

That's an eye-opening statement from a man who was with Montana as an offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993 and 1994. He also was Favre's quarterbacks coach for the Packers in 1999 and head coach in 2006 and 2007. Rodgers was then the Packers' starting quarterback under McCarthy from 2008 until 2018.

Ultimately, being a quarterback for a high-profile team such as the Cowboys is going to bring increased scrutiny. The fanbase also hasn't seen a Super Bowl win since 1995, so the onus is on Prescott to deliver that Lombardi Trophy.

Prescott has largely fared well during his seven-plus seasons in Dallas, though, leading the Cowboys to the playoffs four times and making two Pro Bowls. So the sharp intensity is nothing new for him.

"I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I've never seen anything like it," McCarthy added.

"For him to be as consistent, his attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it, you have to be unique to deal with that. And this is Year 8 for him, so he's been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I've ever seen."

A Super Bowl victory has remained elusive, but the team is off to a winning start at 4-2 and looks primed for another playoff appearance at least.