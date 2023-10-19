X

NFL

    Packers' Jordan Love: Struggles in Raiders Loss 'Left a Very Sick Taste in My Mouth'

    Doric SamOctober 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Packers 17-13. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
    Candice Ward/Getty Images

    NFL quarterbacks are taught to have a short memory in order to never get too high after a win or too low after a loss.

    However, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had extra time to lament his disappointing three-interception performance against the Las Vegas Raiders while on a bye this past week, and he's hopeful that he can use those ill feelings as fuel for success.

    "It's not a great feeling, definitely left a very sick taste in my mouth that whole week," Love said Wednesday, per Jason Wilde of Madison.com. "But, it's part of the game. I've had three-interception games before. You've got to find a way to bounce back. Having that sick taste in my mouth, it's going to keep pushing me forward, keep motivating me to keep going, keep getting better."

    The Packers fell to 2-3 with the Week 5 loss. After starting out the year with back-to-back three-touchdown outings, Love has regressed with at least one interception in each of the last three games.

    Still, it sounds like the 24-year-old is ready to bounce back after getting a week to recalibrate things.

    Love will be seeking a better performance when Green Bay returns to action on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, who rank last in the NFL with their defense allowing 440.3 yards per game.