Packers' Jordan Love: Struggles in Raiders Loss 'Left a Very Sick Taste in My Mouth'

Candice Ward/Getty Images

NFL quarterbacks are taught to have a short memory in order to never get too high after a win or too low after a loss.

However, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had extra time to lament his disappointing three-interception performance against the Las Vegas Raiders while on a bye this past week, and he's hopeful that he can use those ill feelings as fuel for success.

"It's not a great feeling, definitely left a very sick taste in my mouth that whole week," Love said Wednesday, per Jason Wilde of Madison.com. "But, it's part of the game. I've had three-interception games before. You've got to find a way to bounce back. Having that sick taste in my mouth, it's going to keep pushing me forward, keep motivating me to keep going, keep getting better."

The Packers fell to 2-3 with the Week 5 loss. After starting out the year with back-to-back three-touchdown outings, Love has regressed with at least one interception in each of the last three games.

Still, it sounds like the 24-year-old is ready to bounce back after getting a week to recalibrate things.