Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Little was expected of the Arizona Cardinals entering the 2023 season, and much of that was due to the fact that head coach Jonathan Gannon tabbed journeyman Joshua Dobbs to be the starting quarterback in place of the injured Kyler Murray.

While it is true that the Cards are 1-5, they have been far more competitive than anticipated, beating the Dallas Cowboys and losing two games by only one score.

Dobbs is a big reason why Arizona has been able to stay in games, as he is completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, while also rushing for 189 yards and a score.

He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his past three games and also has at least 40 rushing yards in four of his past five games, which provides fantasy managers with a fairly safe floor.

In Week 7, Dobbs is going up against a Seattle defense that ranks 28th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 257.6 yards per game through the air.

Additionally, Arizona is 27th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 27.0 points per contest, which suggests there is a good chance Dobbs and the Cardinals offense will be playing from behind.

Seattle vs. Arizona has shootout potential, but even if the Seahawks get out to a big league as the superior team, it bodes well for Dobbs' fantasy prospects.