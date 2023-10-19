Dolphins' McDaniel on Reporter's Question About Tua Tagovailoa: 'Who the F Cares?'

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The Miami Dolphins have the most prolific offense in the NFL this season, but there are still some who believe quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not the catalyst for the team's success.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel pushed back on the notion that any quarterback could be plugged into his scheme and play like Tagovailoa, saying that everything has to work in conjunction in order for them to play so well:

"My answer to that would be who the F cares? Because it is a team, we're working together, and I know one thing: I've coached a long time, I haven't seen people do what our guys do. As a teammate we're all dependent on each other and I'm not in any hurry to prove myself without those guys because they're part of who we are. To try to say it's this person or that person is missing the point. It's a team working together, people working together. Myself, Tyreek Hill, Tua, cool. What if no one's blocking? You know what I mean? We're all connected in that way."

Tagovailoa has performed at an MVP level this season, leading the NFL with 1,876 yards and a 114.1 quarterback rating while also tying for first with 14 passing touchdowns through six games. He's completed 71.1 percent of his passes and he's thrown just five interceptions.

McDaniel went on to add that he's called the same plays in other offenses, but the execution didn't work out the way it has with the Dolphins, which illustrates that Tagovailoa is the perfect quarterback for his scheme.

"Our players run a lot of plays that I have a lot of history with, and it looks different," McDaniel said. "That's because of hard work and unbelievable ability. So don't try me on other players."