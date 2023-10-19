Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase on Seahawks' Photo of Devon Witherspoon: 'LOL HOLD THAT L'

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks may have lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, but rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had another impressive outing.

However, when the Seahawks posted photos on Instagram celebrating Witherspoon's performance, Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase made sure to remind everyone which team was victorious this past Sunday:

Chase led the Bengals with 80 receiving yards on six catches in the 17-13 win. However, he was only targeted twice while covered by Witherspoon and didn't catch either pass.

Witherspoon finished the game with four tackles and a career-high three passes defended. The Illinois product has performed at a high level since making his season debut in Week 2, recording 27 tackles, seven passes defended, two sacks and an interception that he returned 97 yards for a touchdown through four games.

For his part, Witherspoon didn't let Chase's comment stop him from being proud of his performance, as he still posted the picture to his Instagram story with an emoji.