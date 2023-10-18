Calum Scott Thanks Phillies After 'Dancing on My Own' Hits 1B Streams on Spotify

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Move aside, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," there's a new baseball anthem in Philadelphia.

For the past two seasons the Philadelphia Phillies have used Calum Scott's "Dancing on my Own" as their rallying cry, playing it at Citizens Bank Park after wins. The team has become synonymous with the song at this point.

And with Scott's song hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify on Wednesday, Scott took to X—formerly known as Twitter—to thank his fans and the Phillies for helping the song endure over the last few years.

Scott and Phillies' fans have been hearing plenty of that song over the last few weeks as their team has dominated its way to a 2-0 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS and had to beat the No. 1 overall seed Atlanta Braves to get there.

"Dancing on my Own" was being blasted in Philadelphia's locker room following the NLDS victory over Atlanta.