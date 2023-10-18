Video: Giants' Justin Pugh Says Seeing Jerry Seinfeld Caused Him To Sign New Contract

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The New York Giants got a much-needed reinforcement for their offensive line after signing guard/tackle Justin Pugh to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.

After the signing became official, Pugh spoke with reporters and explained that his return to New York was largely thanks to comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who he spotted in a New York City restaurant over the summer.



"Honestly this is all Jerry Seinfeld's fault. I was at a restaurant, Torrisi, in New York four months ago over the summer, and my wife and I are sitting there with some friends. And across from us is Jerry Seinfeld. And I hear his voice, and it was the most quintessential New York moment of all time.

"And I remember texting my agent like, "text the Giants, I wanna come back." So if it wasn't for Jerry Seinfeld, I don't know if I'd be here right now, and you know, he's the greatest, he's the GOAT. From that point forward, I knew I wanted to come back here."

The Giants selected Pugh with the No. 19 overall choice in the 2013 NFL draft. He played five seasons in New York at left guard and right tackle before leaving in free agency for the Arizona Cardinals. Pugh played there for five more seasons but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL that ended his 2022 campaign last October.

Pugh didn't sign with a team at the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, the Giants' offensive line struggled mightily as numerous players either suffered injuries or struggled on the field. New York signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 3.

Eleven days later, Pugh was starting at left guard for the Giants against the Buffalo Bills. He then moved over to an unfamiliar position of left tackle after Josh Ezeudu departed with a toe injury.