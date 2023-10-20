9 MLB Offseason Storylines You Probably Aren't Thinking About Yet

9 of 9

Elsa/Getty Images

In trading away both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the New York Mets all but sent an official memo to the rest of the league announcing that they do not intend to contend in 2024.

But, come on.

Do you really think they're just going to take it easy this offseason?

With Shohei Ohtani on the market, along with several ace-level pitchers?

You don't think Steve Cohen watched Japan win the World Baseball Classic and thought it'd be pretty neat to add Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to his roster one year after landing Kodai Senga?

The Mets retained about 50 percent of the 2024 salaries of Scherzer and Verlander, as well as $8 million due to James McCann while he plays for the Orioles. But that $50 million in sunk cost could be little more than a speed bump for the billionaire owner who put together a 2023 payroll $65 million greater than that of the next-closest team.

And if they do spend big this offseason, what does that mean for the future of Pete Alonso, who is about to enter his final season of arbitration eligibility before hitting free agency?

Can they afford to re-sign Alonso?

Would they consider trading him this offseason?