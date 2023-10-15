Chaos Is Fun and More Takeaways from Divisional Round of 2023 MLB Postseason

8 of 8

In each of the past two years, Atlanta finished 14 games ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East standings, earning a first-round bye before losing to their division rival in the NLDS.

Likewise, Los Angeles finished 16 games ahead of Arizona this year and 22 games ahead of San Diego last year, but the Dodgers were immediately eliminated by those familiar foes after receiving a bye to the NLDS.

So, is kicking ass for six months en route to 100+ wins and a first-round bye actually an advantage or a disadvantage?

For the 30 years (1990-91 through 2019-20) that the NFL had the 12-team postseason bracket, rest was definitely an advantage. Of the 120 teams to earn either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed and the bye that came with it, 89 (74.2 percent) won their postseason opener in the divisional round. Eight times, all four ones and twos advanced, and only once (2008-09) did at least three of the teams with a bye immediately get eliminated.

But football is substantially less random than baseball, as well as drastically more physical. Even if NFL players do acquire some rust by sitting out a week, it's more than counter-balanced by getting the extra week to heal from the season-long grind.

Baseball is much more about getting into and staying in a rhythm, so there's certainly some merit to the theory that players—not all, but a significant percentage of them—are negatively impacted by the routine-destroying nature of a first-round bye.

We only have two years' worth of data, though. And it's a small sample size of what is already small sample-size data. Even if a best-of-five series goes the distance, it's still proportionately the rough equivalent of one half of one football game. (5 is to 162 almost as 0.5 is to 17.)

But if you're trying to argue that you're better off not getting the first-round bye, that's a clown stance, bro.

While it's true that only 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) teams that earned a first-round bye between 2022 and 2023 made it past the ALDS/NLDS, 50 percent of teams that earn a No. 3-6 seed get eliminated in the first coin flip known as the wild-card round.