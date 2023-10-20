Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2023-24 Offseason

26 of 30

Trade Proposal: RHP Bryan Woo, 3B Tyler Locklear, RHP Ty Adcock acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for 1B Paul Goldschmidt

Trading away Paul Goldschmidt ahead of the final season of his five-year, $130 million contract might be the best way for the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire a controllable starting pitcher this winter.

Right-hander Bryan Woo posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 87.2 innings as a rookie this season, and he had a 2.05 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 44 innings at Double-A before he was promoted to the big leagues.