Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2023-24 Offseason

Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2023-24 OffseasonOctober 20, 2023
It's never too early to start looking ahead to what should be another exciting MLB offseason.
This year's free-agent class is headlined by Shohei Ohtani, who could command a record-setting contract. Pitchers Blake Snell and Aaron Nola could also be game-changing additions to a team's rotation, while Josh Hader and Matt Chapman are likely headed for nine-figure paydays as well.
For teams that miss out on those top-tier players, the trade market could be the preferred alternative, and Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Paul Goldschmidt are among the top names that could hit the trade block.
Ahead, we've come up with one trade prediction for each MLB team for the upcoming offseason.
Buyers were paired with sellers, so we're breaking down 15 total trades, with each team involved in one deal. Both ends of each hypothetical deal will be explored separately, so each team has its own standalone slide to focus on their side of the proposed transaction.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Trade Proposal: RHP Paul Blackburn acquired from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for 1B/OF Tristin English, OF Wilderd Patiño
The Arizona Diamondbacks have one of baseball's best one-two punches atop the rotation in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but behind that duo is a largely unproven collection of young arms that includes Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson and others.
Veteran Zach Davies filled the No. 3 starter role for a good chunk of the 2023 season, and improving on his 7.00 ERA over 82.1 innings won't be difficult as the team hunts for rotation additions this winter.
Paul Blackburn was an All-Star in 2021, and he has a 4.35 ERA in 215 innings over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old is controllable for two more years with a team-friendly $3.2 million projected salary for 2024, and he could slot nicely into the middle of the Arizona rotation.
Atlanta Braves
Trade Proposal: RHP Mitch Keller acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP Allan Winans, SS Braden Shewmake
The Atlanta Braves have some questions in the starting rotation that will need to be answered this offseason as they gear up for another title push.
Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder will presumably fill three spots on the staff, but Kyle Wright will start the year on the injured list and Charlie Morton turns 40 years old next month and dealt with injury issues down the stretch.
Mitch Keller finished 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 194.1 innings while earning his first All-Star selection in a breakout season. The 27-year-old is controllable through 2025, and he would slot into the Atlanta staff as one of the better No. 3 starters in baseball.
Baltimore Orioles
Trade Proposal: RHP Brady Singer acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for SS Joey Ortiz, OF Dylan Beavers, LHP Cade Povich
The top priority for the Baltimore Orioles this season will undoubtedly be upgrading the starting rotation around Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and a healthy John Means. Veteran Kyle Gibson is set to depart in free agency, while Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin are also in-house rotation candidates.
Right-hander Brady Singer looked like an ace on the rise in 2022 when he finished 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 150 strikeouts in 153.1 innings, but his numbers dipped across the board this year with a 5.52 ERA in 159.2 innings.
The 27-year-old is controllable through the 2026 season, and with a slight rebound in his stuff—his fastball velocity dipped from 93.8 to 92.1 mph—he could be one of the best buy-low pickups of the offseason.
Boston Red Sox
Trade Proposal: 2B/OF Xavier Edwards acquired from the Miami Marlins in exchange for OF Alex Verdugo
The Boston Red Sox used 12 different starting second basemen during the 2023 season, led by Christian Arroyo (62 games), Emmanuel Valdez (47 games), Pablo Reyes (30 games) and Luis Urías (28 games).
Prospect Nick Yorke could eventually be the long-term answer at the position, but finding a stopgap this offseason makes sense, and so does moving Alex Verdugo, who is a year removed from free agency and part of a crowded outfield picture that also includes Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela.
Speedy Xavier Edwards hit .351/.429/.457 in 433 plate appearances at Triple-A last year, and he was a .295/.329/.333 hitter across 84 plate appearances in his first MLB action. He can play both middle infield spots, third base and center field, and could serve as a short-term solution at second base and a super-utility piece once Yorke arrives with club control through 2029.
Chicago Cubs
Trade Proposal: RHP Tyler Glasnow acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for IF James Triantos, LHP Luke Little
The Chicago Cubs discussed a potential deal to acquire Tyler Glasnow that would have sent Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2021 trade deadline, and they were linked to the hard-throwing right-hander again last offseason.
With the status of Marcus Stroman (opt-out) and Kyle Hendricks ($16.5 million club option) up in the air, the Cubs will likely be in the market for starting pitching help. The projected rotation if those two both leave would be 2023 breakout star Justin Steele, veterans Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly, and 2023 rookies Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks.
Glasnow, 30, finished 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 120 innings over 21 starts after missing time early with an oblique strain. He has battled injuries over the years, but he's a bona fide ace when healthy.
Chicago White Sox
Trade Proposal: 2B Jonathan India acquired from Cincinnati Reds in exchange for RHP Dylan Crease
No team got less production from its second basemen in 2023 than the Chicago White Sox, with Elvis Andrus, Lenyn Sosa, Zach Remillard, Romy Gonzalez and Hanser Alberto all making double-digit starts and contributing to an MLB-worst .601 OPS at the position.
Infielder Jonathan India dealt with some injury issues the past two seasons, but he is not far removed from posting a 116 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 21 home runs and 4.1 WAR en route to 2021 NL Rookie of the Year honors.
The 26-year-old has three remaining years of club control, and acquiring him for two years of Dylan Cease would be a net positive for a White Sox team in the process of retooling the roster.
Cincinnati Reds
Trade Proposal: RHP Dylan Cease acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for 2B Jonathan India
The Cincinnati Reds used 17 different starting pitchers during the 2023 season, and none of them reached 150 innings pitched, so shoring up the starting rotation will be the top priority for a team that finished 82-80 on the fringe of wild-card contention.
A rotation of Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft and Brandon Williamson offers a ton of long-term potential, but adding a proven veteran to the mix could go a long way.
With a crowded infield following the debuts of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte, India looks like an expendable piece, and flipping three years of India for two years of Cease would be a worthwhile move to bolster their 2024 outlook.
Cleveland Guardians
Trade Proposal: OF Alex Ramirez, RHP Christian Scott, RHP Tyler Stuart acquired from the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Shane Bieber
The Cleveland Guardians have a wealth of starting pitching talent following the emergence of Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams, and that could lead them to shop Shane Bieber this offseason ahead of his final year of arbitration.
The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has a $12.2 million projected salary for the 2024 season, and while he took a step backward during the 2023 campaign, he should still generate significant interest on the trade block.
A return package of toolsy outfielder Alex Ramirez and pitchers Christian Scott (19 GS, 2.57 ERA, 107 K, 87.2 IP at A/A+/AA) and Tyler Stuart (21 GS, 2.20 ERA, 112 K, 110.2 IP at A+//AA) would be a boon to the Cleveland farm system.
Colorado Rockies
Trade Proposal: 1B/OF Dustin Harris, RHP Marc Church acquired from the Texas Rangers in exchange for RHP Justin Lawrence
With five remaining years of club control and a breakout 2023 season in the rearview, Justin Lawrence is an extremely valuable trade chip for the Colorado Rockies this offseason if they decide to sell high.
Dustin Harris has posted solid numbers over the past three seasons while climbing the Texas Rangers' organizational ladder. The 24-year-old hit .259/.378/.431 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 60 RBI, 89 runs scored and 41 steals in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023 while splitting his time between first base and left field.
Reliever Marc Church has late-inning stuff with a terrific fastball-slider combination, and he logged a 3.63 ERA and 11.5 K/9 in 43 appearances in the upper levels of the minors. The key will be harnessing his command after he issued 5.5 BB/9 in 2023.
Detroit Tigers
Trade Proposal: RHP Griff McGarry acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP Jason Foley
The Detroit Tigers have not been shy about trading their bullpen arms in recent years, including Joe Jiménez and Gregory Soto last offseason, so selling high on Jason Foley after a breakout season would fit their recent approach.
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Griff McGarry has significant boom-or-bust potential with a 70-grade fastball that bumps triple-digits and a curveball, slider and changeup that all flash plus at times.
The 24-year-old had a 6.00 ERA and 50 walks in 60 innings across three levels in the minors last year, but he also had a 30 percent strikeout rate. His pure stuff is enough to still make him a consensus top-10 prospect in the Philadelphia system.
Houston Astros
Trade Proposal: OF Max Kepler acquired from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for RHP Brandon Bielak, IF David Hensley
If the Houston Astros don't re-up with veteran Michael Brantley on another one-year deal following a season in which he earned $12 million and played just 15 games during the regular season, adding a corner outfielder will be on the offseason to-do list.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler has a $10 million club option for 2024, and he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with a 121 OPS+ and 24 home runs in 491 plate appearances.
The 30-year-old would provide another left-handed bat to a right-handed-heavy lineup outside of Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, providing a bit more balance to an already stacked offense.
Kansas City Royals
Trade Proposal: SS Joey Ortiz, OF Dylan Beavers, LHP Cade Povich acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for RHP Brady Singer
It's going to take a solid return package for the Kansas City Royals to consider moving Brady Singer with three remaining years of club control, and the Baltimore Orioles have the young pieces to get a deal done.
Shortstop Joey Ortiz ranked No. 80 on B/R's final Top 100 prospect list, he hit .321/.378/.507 with 43 extra-base hits in 88 games at Triple-A, and he could compete with Michael Massey and Nick Loftin for the starting second base job.
Outfielder Dylan Beavers has intriguing raw power and posted an .850 OPS with 52 extra-base hits, 27 steals and a .383 on-base percentage in his first full pro season, while Cade Povich racked up 171 strikeouts in 126.2 innings in the upper levels of the minors.
Los Angeles Angels
Trade Proposal: IF/OF Tyler Fitzgerald acquired from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for IF Brandon Drury
With Shohei Ohtani expected to depart in free agency, the Los Angeles Angels are at a crossroads, and it's no longer far-fetched to think Mike Trout could be on the move in a trade sometime in the near future.
That said, the more likely trade candidate this offseason is Brandon Drury, who is entering the second season of a two-year, $17 million contract and could be in-demand in a trade market lacking impact bats.
Tyler Fitzgerald provides a similar profile as a versatile infielder with some pop. The 26-year-old hit .292/.365/.511 with 22 home runs and 32 steals in 121 games in the upper levels of the minors before finishing the season 7-for-32 with two home runs in his first MLB action.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Trade Proposal: RHP Corbin Burnes acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for IF Michael Busch, RHP Emmet Sheehan, C Hunter Feduccia
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be major players for Shohei Ohtani in free agency, but signing him does nothing to upgrade the starting rotation in 2024 since Ohtani will not pitch next year following elbow surgery.
A healthy Walker Buehler will provide an in-house boost to the rotation, but Clayton Kershaw's status is up in the air at the conclusion of another one-year deal, while Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May will both start next year on the injured list. That leaves some combination of Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, Ryan Pepiot, Gavin Stone and Michael Grove to round out the rotation.
A blockbuster deal to acquire Corbin Burnes would immediately solidify the top of the rotation and give Los Angeles one of the best pitchers in baseball as the staff ace. Even with one year of club control remaining he won't come cheap, but it's a price worth paying, especially if they can get some assurance he plans to sign a long-term deal post-trade.
Miami Marlins
Trade Proposal: OF Alex Verdugo acquired from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for IF Xavier Edwards
The Miami Marlins have to do something to address their offensive shortcomings, especially if designated hitter Jorge Soler departs in free agency—he has a 2024 player option that looks like a safe bet to be declined.
Outfielder Alex Verdugo has never quite developed into the star many expected him to be when the Red Sox acquired him as the centerpiece of the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade, but he has hit .278/.334/.417 for a 103 OPS+ while averaging 36 doubles, 12 home runs, 64 RBI and 2.0 WAR over the past three seasons as an everyday player.
The 27-year-old is a free agent after the 2024 season, but for a Marlins team that snuck into the playoffs in 2023, he would provide a boost offensively in pursuit of another postseason berth.
Milwaukee Brewers
Trade Proposal: IF Michael Busch, RHP Emmet Sheehan, C Hunter Feduccia acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Corbin Burnes
With Brandon Woodruff expected to miss next season following shoulder surgery, any plans of making one last push for a World Series title with Corbin Burnes and Woodruff at the top of the rotation before they both reach free agency are out the window.
An extension with Burnes is a longshot at best after the front office essentially ruined their relationship over $740,000 in last year's arbitration hearing, so trading him to the highest bidder is the best move for the organization.
Michael Busch is an MLB-ready bat who hit .323/.431/.618 with 27 home runs and 90 RBI in 98 games at Triple-A, Emmet Sheehan had a 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 60.1 innings as a rookie and Hunter Feduccia is a potential replacement for Victor Caratini in the backup catcher role.
Minnesota Twins
Trade Proposal: RHP Brandon Bielak, IF David Hensley acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for OF Max Kepler
The Minnesota Twins have a pair of club-option decisions to make on Jorge Polanco ($10.5 million) and Max Kepler ($10 million) this offseason, and even if they don't intend on keeping those players for 2024, exercising those reasonable options and then shopping them is a logical approach.
Right-hander Brandon Bielak had a 3.83 ERA in 80 innings while making 13 starts and two relief appearances in 2023 in his first extended MLB action, and with club control through the 2026 season, he represents useful rotation depth.
Infielder David Hensley offers some power potential and defensive versatility, and he served a utility role during the 2022 postseason as part of the Astros' run to a World Series title.
New York Mets
Trade Proposal: RHP Shane Bieber acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for OF Alex Ramirez, RHP Christian Scott, RHP Tyler Stuart
Right-hander Shane Bieber was one of the best pitchers in baseball as recently as the 2022 season when he finished 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 198 strikeouts in 200 innings to finish seventh in AL Cy Young voting.
His stuff has declined since he won 2020 AL Cy Young honors, with his fastball velocity dipping from 94.1 mph that season to 91.3 mph in 2023, and he also missed more than two months during the second half with forearm discomfort.
The New York Mets currently have Kodai Senga, José Quintana and a lot of question marks in the starting rotation, and if they have their sights set on contending in 2024, they'll need to make multiple additions to their staff.
New York Yankees
Trade Proposal: OF Juan Soto acquired from the San Diego Padres in exchange for OF Everson Pereira, RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Will Warren, IF Jared Serna
The New York Yankees have not made a true offseason splash since they signed Gerrit Cole to his record-setting deal in 2019, and their main focus last offseason was on retaining superstar Aaron Judge.
Meanwhile, left field has been a revolving door for years. A blockbuster trade to acquire Juan Soto would plug that hole and provide a huge boost to an offense that has been far too reliant on the production of one hulking slugger the past few years.
Soto, 24, is coming off a 2023 season in which he hit .275/.410/.519 for a 158 OPS+ with 32 doubles, 35 home runs, 109 RBI and 5.6 WAR in 162 games. His left-handed bat would also provide some needed balance to the Yankees lineup.
Oakland Athletics
Trade Proposal: 1B/OF Tristin English, OF Wilderd Patiño acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Paul Blackburn
Even with a reasonable $3.2 million projected salary, Paul Blackburn is poised to be one of the most expensive players on a bare bones Oakland roster, and that could be reason enough for the tight-fisted front office to shop him this winter.
Slugger Tristin English does not have a clear path to playing time in Arizona, but after hitting .300/.390/.548 with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI in 102 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he is ready for an MLB role.
Wilderd Patiño hit .290/.365/.432 with 67 steals in 94 games between Single-A and High-A as a 20-year-old in 2022. The young outfielder took a step backward this year, but he still has intriguing upside thanks to his raw tools.
Philadelphia Phillies
Trade Proposal: RHP Jason Foley acquired from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for RHP Griff McGarry
The Philadelphia Phillies made the bullpen a focal point last offseason when they added Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Yunior Marté to the mix, but they will need to re-sign or replace Kimbrel this offseason.
Late-bloomer Jason Foley enjoyed a breakout 2023 season at the age of 27 in 2023 when he logged a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with seven saves and 28 holds in 70 appearances out of the Detroit Tigers bullpen.
Despite his age, he is controllable through the 2027 season, so he would be a long-term addition to the Philadelphia bullpen—one who has experience in late-inning, high-leverage situations.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Trade Proposal: RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP Allan Winans, SS Braden Shewmake acquired from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Mitch Keller
It might seem counterproductive for the Pittsburgh Pirates to be trading away controllable pieces, but Mitch Keller will reach free agency following the 2025 season, and the Pirates might still be building toward contention at that point. As a result, selling high now following a breakout season might be the smartest approach.
AJ Smith-Shawver is the prize of this return package.
The 20-year-old checked in No. 37 on B/R's final Top 100 prospect list of the season, and he logged a 4.26 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 25.1 innings in the majors as one of the youngest players to appear in the big leagues in 2023.
Allan Winans and Braden Shewmake also represent MLB-ready pieces that can fill a spot on the big league roster immediately. Winans, 28, had a 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 126.1 innings at Triple-A in 2023.
San Diego Padres
Trade Proposal: RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Will Warren, OF Everson Pereira, IF Jared Serna acquired from the New York Yankees in exchange for OF Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres have already announced that they are planning on cutting a payroll that was roughly $253 million during the 2023 season to somewhere in the $200 million neighborhood, and even with Blake Snell and Josh Hader set to depart in free agency, that will still likely mean trading off a high-priced piece.
The easiest way to cut costs would be to move Juan Soto, who is projected to earn a staggering $33 million in his final year of arbitration. If the team doesn't plan on making a serious push to sign him to a long-term extension, now is the time to maximize his value in a trade.
The Los Angeles Dodgers gave up Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to acquire Mookie Betts at a similar point in the arbitration process. The proposed package above doesn't have a proven MLB piece like Verdugo, but Pereira could push for the starting left field job in 2024, while Drew Thorpe and Will Warren are both Top 100-caliber pitching prospects and Jared Serna had a breakout season in the lower levels of the minors.
San Francisco Giants
Trade Proposal: IF Brandon Drury acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for IF/OF Tyler Fitzgerald
The San Francisco Giants finished 26th in OPS (.695) and 24th in runs per game (4.16) this season and still almost made the playoffs before fading over the final month, so upgrading the offense will be at the top of their offseason to-do list.
This trade proposal lands them a productive run producer in Brandon Drury, who followed up his out-of-nowhere breakout 2022 season by posting a 114 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 83 RBI this year.
Prospect Tyler Fitzgerald has more club control and offers a similar skill set, but Drury has proved himself at the MLB level.
Seattle Mariners
Trade Proposal: 1B Paul Goldschmidt acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for RHP Bryan Woo, 3B Tyler Locklear, RHP Ty Adcock
After a breakout season in 2021 and an All-Star appearance in 2022, Ty France took a significant step backward this season, hitting .250/.337/.366 for a 99 OPS+ with just 12 home runs in 158 games.
That decline coupled with the potential departure of Teoscar Hernández in free agency leaves the Mariners without much in the way of proven middle-of-the-order run producers, and Paul Goldschmidt could be a game-changing addition to the lineup.
Trading from the club's abundance of young pitching to land a bona fide offensive superstar would set the team up for a return to the playoffs in 2024 after it came up just short this season. Even in his age-35 season, Goldschmidt still posted a 121 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 25 home runs and 80 RBI in 154 games.
St. Louis Cardinals
Trade Proposal: RHP Bryan Woo, 3B Tyler Locklear, RHP Ty Adcock acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for 1B Paul Goldschmidt
Trading away Paul Goldschmidt ahead of the final season of his five-year, $130 million contract might be the best way for the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire a controllable starting pitcher this winter.
Right-hander Bryan Woo posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 87.2 innings as a rookie this season, and he had a 2.05 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 44 innings at Double-A before he was promoted to the big leagues.
Tyler Locklear hit .288/.405/.502 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI in 85 games in his first full season after going in the second round of the 2022 draft, while Ty Adcock is an MLB-ready bullpen arm with a lively upper 90s fastball and plus slider. Trading Goldschmidt would also allow the Cardinals to shift Jordan Walker to first base after he struggled to adjust defensively to playing in the outfield.
Tampa Bay Rays
Trade Proposal: IF James Triantos, LHP Luke Little acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Tyler Glasnow
The Tampa Bay Rays signed Tyler Glasnow to a two-year, $30.3 million extension in August 2022 that paid him $5.3 million in 2023 while buying out his first year of free agency for $25 million.
However, that doesn't mean that the budget-conscious Rays are going to carry that hefty salary, as the extension could have simply been a means of turning an upcoming free agent into a trade chip. Essentially, the MLB equivalent of an NBA sign-and-trade, just done a year in advance.
Infielder James Triantos has some of the best offensive tools in a deep Cubs farm system, and he is hitting .488/.588/.805 with 20 hits through 11 games in the Arizona Fall League. Left-hander Luke Little is a hard-throwing reliever who made his MLB debut in 2023 with 12 strikeouts over 6.2 scoreless innings.
Texas Rangers
Trade Proposal: RHP Justin Lawrence acquired from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for 1B/OF Dustin Harris, RHP Marc Church
The Texas Rangers have reached the ALCS in spite of a bullpen that ranked 24th in the majors and last among postseason teams with a 4.77 ERA.
With Aroldis Chapman, Will Smith and Martín Pérez headed for free agency, addressing the bullpen should be a top priority this winter, and Colorado Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence could be a huge late-inning addition.
The side-winding right-hander had a 3.72 ERA and 9.4 K/9 with 11 saves and 11 holds in 69 appearances, and he is not arbitration-eligible for the first time until after the 2024 season with club control through 2028.
Toronto Blue Jays
Trade Proposal: OF Lane Thomas acquired from the Washington Nationals in exchange for IF Addison Barger, RHP Chad Dallas, 1B/OF Spencer Horwitz
With Kevin Kiermaier set to hit free agency after posting a 3.9-WAR season while playing on a one-year, $9 million deal, the Toronto Blue Jays have a hole to fill in the outfield.
Daulton Varsho can shift over and be the everyday center fielder, which opens up corner outfielders as potential targets, and Lane Thomas was one of the most popular names on the market at the trade deadline in the midst of a breakout season.
The 28-year-old ultimately stayed put and went on to post a 114 OPS+ with 36 doubles, 28 home runs, 86 RBI and 20 steals in a 3.3-WAR season, and with two more years of club control he would be more than just a one-year stopgap addition.
Washington Nationals
Trade Proposal: IF Addison Barger, RHP Chad Dallas, 1B/OF Spencer Horwitz acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for OF Lane Thomas
Lane Thomas was one of the biggest bright spots in a 91-loss season for the Washington Nationals, but with only two years of club control remaining, there's a good chance he won't be part of the next contending Nationals team.
Selling high now following a breakout season would be the ideal time to maximize his value, and this return package gives the Nationals three potential future contributors.
Addison Barger could be the team's starting third baseman in 2024 with 55-power and a strong arm, Chad Dallas went 9-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 123.1 innings between High-A and Double-A, and 25-year-old Spencer Horwitz is an MLB-ready bat with strong on-base skills who tallied more walks (78) than strikeouts (72) in 2023.