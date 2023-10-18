Deshaun Watson Won't Put Browns 'in Jeopardy' Rushing Back from Shoulder Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't want to "jeopardize" the Cleveland Browns by rushing back too soon from a rotator cuff injury, but kept open the possibility of playing Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

"I think so," Watson said when asked if there was a chance he could play this week. "It just depends on the process of the medical stuff, treatment, rehab that we're doing. It's up in the air for sure."

Watson, 28, last played in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. He said he suffered the injury during that contest.

"We didn't know what it was during the game," he told reporters. "At the time my adrenaline going and everything's kind of flowing... I just kind of dealt with it. There were a couple throws where I felt it but we didn't know what it was."

The Browns have gone 1-1 in his absence and also had a Week 5 bye.

PJ Walker (18-of-34 for 192 yards and two interceptions) and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (19-of-36 for 121 yards and three picks) have struggled in relief duty, though at 3-2 the Browns currently sit just a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

That has largely been due to a historically fearsome defense that easily ranks first in yards allowed per game this season (200.4) and is fifth in points sacrificed (15.4 PPG). To put those yardage numbers in context, the Ravens are second in the NFL in yards allowed at 260.8 per contest, and the last defense to give up fewer yards per game in a season than the Browns are currently averaging was the Minnesota Vikings in 1970 (200.2).

Those Vikings set the NFL record in 1969 with just 194.2 yards allowed per game. That was a much different style of football than the pass-happy modern game, of course.

As for Watson, he's yet to live up to the expectations that came along with signing a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022. But he's been a better option than either of his backups, throwing for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes and taking 12 sacks.

The Browns eagerly await his return, in other words. Whenever that might be.