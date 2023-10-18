X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Kristaps Porziņģis 'Makes the Game Easier' for Everyone

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter of the Celtic's preseason game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum seems ready to play with his new teammate.

    The four-time All-Star said Kristaps Porziņģis "makes the game easier" for everyone on the floor for the Boston Celtics, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

    That was surely the front office's hope when it acquired the big man who can be a matchup problem for opposing frontcourts. Porziņģis connected on 38.5 percent of his three-pointers last season for the Washington Wizards and is someone who can score on the blocks or work in pick-and-pops on the outside.

    There should be plenty of space for him with defenses so focused on stopping Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and his ability to pull opposing centers away from the rim should also open driving lanes for the two go-to options.

    Tatum suggesting the game will be easier for him is a problem for the rest of the NBA considering the three-time All-NBA selection averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep in 2022-23.

    Even a small step forward for Tatum will make him unstoppable, which is exactly what the Celtics will need if they are going to deliver on championship expectations.

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Kristaps Porziņģis 'Makes the Game Easier' for Everyone
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon