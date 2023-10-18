Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Kristaps Porziņģis 'Makes the Game Easier' for Everyone

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum seems ready to play with his new teammate.

The four-time All-Star said Kristaps Porziņģis "makes the game easier" for everyone on the floor for the Boston Celtics, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

That was surely the front office's hope when it acquired the big man who can be a matchup problem for opposing frontcourts. Porziņģis connected on 38.5 percent of his three-pointers last season for the Washington Wizards and is someone who can score on the blocks or work in pick-and-pops on the outside.

There should be plenty of space for him with defenses so focused on stopping Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and his ability to pull opposing centers away from the rim should also open driving lanes for the two go-to options.

Tatum suggesting the game will be easier for him is a problem for the rest of the NBA considering the three-time All-NBA selection averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep in 2022-23.