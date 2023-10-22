49ers Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Likely to Play vs. Vikings amid Injury Recovery

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It seems like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be on the field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings even though he suffered an oblique injury and did not return during his team's last contest against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update Sunday:

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer added on Fox NFL Sunday that McCaffrey has been dealing with a "slight tear of his oblique," but the running back is still expected to have close to his normal role on Monday night.

This comes after Schefter reported encouraging news on McCaffrey on Tuesday, noting his ailment wasn't a long-term issue and that he could even be available for the 49ers' game versus the Vikings.

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro has once again emerged as the NFL's top running back. Through six games, he's rushed for an NFL-high 553 yards. For the season, he's amassed 730 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. He's a big reason why the 49ers have started an NFL-best 5-1 and sport the league's second-highest scoring offense.

If McCaffrey is limited, then the 49ers could turn to Jordan Mason, who took over for CMC down the stretch of the Browns game.

Mason has rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries (5.6 YPC). The second-year running back out of Georgia Tech isn't a receiving threat like McCaffrey, but he's proven to be very efficient on 64 carries over two seasons (5.9 YPC).