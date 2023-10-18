ESPN: Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, Seahawks' Smith-Njigba May See Expanded Roles in 2nd Half

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

More than a few fantasy football players had high hopes for Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba heading into the 2023 season, and neither has popped thus far.

But their moment could be coming.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, both players "could see expanded roles in their teams' offenses over the second half."

He noted that the Lions "drafted Gibbs in part because they believed he'd be a potent third-down asset as a running back and receiver, and as they move through the season and play games in which they aren't dictating the script as much, they could need him more in that role."

Gibbs has dealt with injuries and the more prevalent role of David Montgomery in Detroit's backfield, leading to just 179 rushing yards and 14 catches for 70 yards, with no touchdowns.

But with Montgomery potentially missing time with a ribs injury, Gibbs could see a bigger role once he returns from his own hamstring issues.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, has been the third option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, pulling in just 16 catches for 110 yards on 25 targets.

But Graziano reported the Seahawks see him as a "very mature route runner who picked up the playbook quickly in the offseason, and quarterback Geno Smith has a trust level in him that goes beyond that of a normal rookie."

That could lead to a bigger role as the season progresses.