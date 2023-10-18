Fantasy Alert: 'Rashee Rice's Profile Could Continue to Grow in the Chiefs' Offense'

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers haven't exactly been a safe play in fantasy football this season. But Rashee Rice might be about to have his moment.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "Rice's profile could continue to grow in the Chiefs' offense coming out of Thursday's night's win over Denver" after he caught four passes for 72 yards.

It was his second consecutive fantasy-relevant week after he also nabbed four catches for 33 yards and a score in Week 5.

Fowler noted that Rice is "building chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and earning trust."

The Chiefs haven't had any receiver quite grab the mantle after Tyreek Hill's departure ahead of the 2022 season or, to a lesser extent, JuJu Smith-Schuster's exit in free agency this past offseason.