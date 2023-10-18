Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey to Return to Practice, out vs. Eagles amid Injury Rehab

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will return to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn meniscus in his knee during training camp in July.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the star cornerback's return when speaking to reporters Wednesday. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe first reported on Ramsey's return, noting he would not play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but by returning to practice it will open up a 21-day window during which the Dolphins can activate him from injured reserve.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Originally selected fifth overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey has earned six Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods and a Super Bowl ring during his seven-year career.

Ramsey played a huge role in the Rams winning the Super Bowl in 2021, as he started 16 regular-season games and matched his career high with four interceptions. L.A. dropped off significantly as a team last season, but Ramsey set career highs across the board with 88 tackles, 18 passes defended and four picks.

Despite already having a four-time Pro Bowl corner in Xavien Howard on the roster, Miami traded for Ramsey during the offseason in hopes of forming the best cornerback duo in the NFL.

While the Dolphins haven't gotten to see what Ramsey can do in an in-game situation yet, they are still off to a 5-1 start, tying them for the best record in the NFL.

Howard has been the unquestioned No. 1 corner during Ramsey's IR stint, while undrafted second-year player Kader Kohou has started all six games at the other cornerback spot.

The 5'10" Kohou, who has yet to record an interception this season, is perhaps better suited for a nickel role, meaning Ramsey's return might put him in a better position to succeed.

Aside from facing the 4-2 Buffalo Bills, who are the only team they have lost to, the Dolphins have had an easy schedule so far this season, but it is about to get tougher.

After facing the 5-1 Eagles on Sunday, the Dolphins will take on the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs two weeks later in Frankfurt, Germany.

Although Ramsey won't be available this week, the Chiefs game could be an ideal target date for his return, especially since the Dolphins would benefit from having their full allotment of stars in the secondary against future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes.