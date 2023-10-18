Report: Browns 'Cautiously Optimistic' Deshaun Watson Will Play vs. Colts amid Injury

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have some hope that quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back in the starting lineup Sunday after missing the team's past two games with a throwing shoulder injury.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are "cautiously optimistic" Watson will suit up in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Journeyman P.J. Walker started in place of the injured Watson in Week 6, and he helped the Browns pull off a major upset, beating the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers 19-17 in Cleveland.

After the Browns acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, he served an 11-game suspension amid allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault against female massage therapists.

Watson returned to start the final six games of the 2022 season, and he provided uneven results, going 3-3 and completing just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

The hope within the Browns organization was likely that the three-time Pro Bowler was merely knocking off some rust, but he started the 2023 campaign in a similar fashion to how he played last season.

Watson is 2-1 as the starter this season and is completing 63.7 percent of his passing attempts for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two picks, plus he has rushed for 83 yards and a score.

In a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson had just 154 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he followed that up with 235 yards, one touchdown and one pick in a Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watson seemingly turned the corner in Week 3, though, as he went 27-of-33 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Unfortunately for Watson and the Browns, he was unable to build on that performance due to suffering a shoulder injury.

In Watson's absence, the Browns lost 28-3 to the Baltimore Ravens in a game started by rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 121 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

When it was clear Watson was going to miss the San Francisco game as well, Cleveland opted for a more experienced option in Walker, and while he managed only 192 yards, no touchdowns and two picks, the Browns' talented defense largely shut down the Niners, which opened the path to victory.